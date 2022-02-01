Tap, Turn, Touch: Elgato Launches Stream Deck +

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CRSR–Corsair Gaming, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: CRSR) Elgato, a leading provider of hardware and software for content creators, today announced the launch of a new addition to its award-winning lineup of tactile control interfaces: Stream Deck +. Equipped with LCD keys, infinite dials, and a touch strip, Stream Deck + offers powerful new ways to interact with apps and tools for a faster, smoother, more intuitive workflow.





Stream Deck + adds new functionalities to the acclaimed Stream Deck platform with a combination of eight LCD keys, four push dials, and a dynamic touch strip, all of which are ideal for controlling audio, video, lighting, and other software-integrated technology. With over 100 ready-made app plugins available, and the option to map keyboard shortcuts to keys and dials, Stream Deck + enhances any workflow from content creation, podcasting and live production to photo editing, graphic design, and beyond. Stream Deck + integrates seamlessly with Elgato software, namely Camera Hub, Control Center and the lauded Wave Link virtual mixer, which is unlocked for all Stream Deck + owners to enjoy professional control over multiple audio sources and VST effects such as EQ, compression, or reverb. Both the LCD keys and touch strip can be personalized with Elgato’s extensive library of icon packs and backgrounds, while the dials can be refitted with silver or gold caps (sold separately). Like all Stream Deck devices, Stream Deck + gives users access to thousands of royalty-free tracks and sound effects that can be triggered with the LCD (interactive) keys. When connected to a PC or Mac via the included USB-C to USB-A cable, Stream Deck + becomes the core of any setup.

“Stream Deck has evolved into an indispensable platform for all types of digital professionals. Every month, Stream Deck users execute hundreds of millions of actions with their devices to make their workflows more powerful and intuitive, often in unexpected and ingenious ways,” said Julian Fest, SVP and GM of Elgato. “With Stream Deck + and the introduction of new physical inputs, we’re giving our customers even more ways to personalize how they control their setups, further positioning Stream Deck as a powerful extension beyond keyboards and mice. We can’t wait to see our community put Stream Deck + to work.”

Stream Deck + leverages powerful Stream Deck software that makes configuration and daily use easy. Simply drag and drop plugin actions onto the LCD keys and dials. You can even create limitless pages of interface layouts with different actions for application- or task-related workflows. One tap of an LCD key can trigger single or multiple actions: start stream, play intro sequence, unmute mic, turn on lights, switch cameras, launch apps, open webpages, and so on. Dials are used to adjust volume levels, image details, camera zoom, brightness, white balance, or just about any incremental app settings. Multiple actions can be “stacked” on single dials and pushing the dial will cycle through the actions. Real-time dial information is displayed on the touch strip, which can also be tapped to trigger actions, or swiped to change interface layout pages. Stream Deck + can even be set to automatically change interface layouts as you jump between apps.

Elgato and its global community of passionate developers are continually building new plugins thanks to Stream Deck SDK, creating infinite possibilities for the entire Stream Deck range and empowering users to streamline their workflows.

Availability

Elgato Stream Deck + is available immediately from the Elgato and CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors.

Elgato Stream Deck + is backed by a two-year warranty and the CORSAIR & Elgato worldwide customer service and technical support network. For up-to-date pricing of Elgato Stream Deck +, please refer to the Elgato website or contact your local CORSAIR/Elgato sales or PR representative.

Web Page

For more information on Elgato Stream Deck +, please visit:



elgato.com/stream-deck-plus

Product Images

High-resolution images for Elgato Stream Deck + can be found at the link below:



https://pr.cor.sr/Stream_Deck_+

Video

Video for Elgato Stream Deck + can be found at the link below:



https://youtu.be/TDx2fooT2qQ

About CORSAIR & Elgato

