Tangoe Named a Visionary in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Managed Mobility Services, Global

Inclusion Marks Company’s Ninth Consecutive Time in This Magic Quadrant Report

INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–For the ninth consecutive time, Tangoe, a leader in IT expense management (ITEM) and managed mobility services, has been recognized in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Mobility Services, Global. The report evaluated vendors based on their completeness of vision and ability to execute.

“We’re proud of being positioned as a Visionary in this MMS Magic Quadrant, which we feel is a testament to the innovative software and services we continue to build upon for businesses around the world,” said James Parker, CEO of Tangoe. “As a pacesetter growing devices under global management by nearly 50% year over year, Tangoe’s AI powered analytics, ecosystem of global providers, integration with AppleCare for enterprise, uniquely delivers a tremendous TCO for businesses of all sizes.”

Operating in over 200 countries, Tangoe’s Managed Mobility Services is an AI-driven solution that marries multiple data sources and integrates with existing enterprise technologies and services to give customers a 360-degree view of their mobile estate. Capabilities include mobile asset management and reconciliation, invoice management, and data reconciliation across carriers and vendors.

Tangoe’s MMS is a complete solution that allows customers to view all their inventory, spend, and procurement activities via a highly configurable user interface. Tangoe offers self-service assistance through the mobile application, including chatbot, Smart Walk-thrus, and static documentation. Help desk services are also available in 10 languages. Tangoe’s platform provides UEM, SAP, and Apple integrations as well as sourcing and logistics support, available through Advisory Services. Customers gain access to actionable automated insights, expense monitoring and management, and automated workflows and workflow management.

