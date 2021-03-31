Tangerine Global and MediaKind Integrate Vubiquity National Content With CITRUS MediaFirst —a Cost-effective Next-generation Streaming TV-as-a-Service Solution for Cable and Telco Operators

SIMI VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tangerine Global, LLC, a Media Solutions and Network Services Provider, with MediaKind, a global leader in media technology and services, announce the availability of CITRUS MediaFirst TVaaS (TV-as-a-Service). Vubiquity, part of Amdocs Media and one of the leading global providers of premium content services and media technology solutions, will provide the content with over 300 premium channels of live linear HD channels integrated into CITRUS MediaFirst.

CITRUS MediaFirst provides cable, telco, and internet operators with a cost-effective TVaaS product. The platform benefits from the agility, innovation, and economic benefits of modern cloud technologies and web services, utilizing a flexible, modular infrastructure. The platform opens up new opportunities to create, manage, and deliver next-generation streaming services across multiple devices while offering subscribers a more effective content recommendation and personalized experience through MediaFirst’s advanced data analytics. Subscribers can stream from any device, such as: AndroidTV, Amazon FireTV, Amazon FireTV Stick, AppleTV, iOS phones and tablets, Android phones and tablets, computer browsers, and Smart TVs. National content from Vubiquity will be delivered to operators from national or regional PoPs. Operators have the flexibility to deploy and scale their service to a national, regional, or local level.

Greg Pasetta, CEO of Tangerine Global, said: “We are excited to partner with industry leaders MediaKind and Vubiquity to provide operators with a turnkey lower-cost option for TVaaS. CITRUS MediaFirst is currently deployed by select operators that have successfully launched this over the top solution to their subscribers. Now we are opening up CITRUS MediaFirst to provide new opportunities to create, manage, and deliver next-generation TV streaming services across multiple devices.”

Steve Payne, SVP, Global Strategic Partners and Business Development, said: “MediaKind is pleased to accelerate our long-time partnership with Tangerine Global, which already serves more than 50 operators and 100,000 subscribers today. Through the launch of our cloud-based platform, CITRUS MediaFirst, we are further evolving our joint-offering and capabilities. Now, small and mid-sized operators can anchor their services within the capabilities and applications provided by the Google Assistant, Google Play Store, and Android TV, delivering a scalable, intuitive personal and immersive experience across all devices.”

Raman Abrol, General Manager and Chief Commercial Officer, Amdocs Media, said: “Amdocs Media’s Vubiquity is excited to work with Tangerine Global and provide hundreds of premium channels of live linear HD and VOD integrated content for its CITRUS MediaFirst platform in support of providing a highly differentiated and personalized customer experience.”

Tangerine Global is a Media Solutions and Network Services Provider to both the commercial and residential markets. We utilize the most advanced proven technology to create a personalized and reliable experience for our viewers across multiple platforms and devices. A Pioneer in HD IPTV, Tangerine Global installed its first HD IPTV system in Asia in 2005, and is currently providing services across North America. Tangerine Global offers a variety of products including our Cloud-based IPTV Mediaroom and MediaFirst platforms that open up new opportunities to create, manage and deliver next-generation OTT services across multiple devices while streaming to iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire Sticks and others.. Tangerine Global is committed to creating extraordinary products, while providing exceptional service and reliability to our customers. For more information, please visit: www.tangerineglobal.com

MediaKind is a global change leader in media technology and services. Its mission is to deliver transformation by building a continuously better media universe alongside its customers and partners. Drawing on a pioneering industry heritage and fueled by innovation, MediaKind embraces and champions new standards, methodologies, and next-generation, immersive live and on-demand media experiences worldwide. Its end-to-end media solutions portfolio includes Emmy award-winning video compression for contribution and direct-to-consumer video service distribution, advertising and content personalization, high-efficiency cloud DVR, and TV and video delivery platforms. For more information, please visit: www.mediakind.com

