Tandem Diabetes Care Achieves Milestone of 1 Million Insulin Boluses Delivered Using Its t:connect Mobile App

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$TNDM #Freedom2Bolus–Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM), a leading insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, today announced that t:slim X2 insulin pump users have delivered more than 1 million insulin boluses using the t:connect app feature on their personal mobile device in the first month following its commercial release.





“The rapid adoption of our mobile bolus feature demonstrates the importance of our offering new technologies that provide lifestyle benefits, in addition to improved clinical outcomes, to people living with diabetes,” said John Sheridan, President and CEO of Tandem Diabetes Care. “We are committed to leading in diabetes technology by continually enhancing the solutions we provide and offering best-in-class customer care.”

The t:connect mobile app is designed to offer t:slim X2 insulin pump users the ability to program and cancel bolus insulin requests through the convenience of their compatible smartphone. It is the first-ever FDA-cleared smartphone application capable of initiating insulin delivery on both iOS and Android operating systems and is now available on approximately 30 different devices.

“The ability to bolus from my phone has been a game changer,” said Lauren Salko, professional freestyle skier and ambassador for Tandem Diabetes Care. “The feature allows me to be more discreet and wear my pump in places I haven’t been able to before. With the freedom to bolus more easily, I feel more on top of my diabetes management.”

Current t:slim X2 pump users in the United States can add this feature at no additional cost from the comfort of their own home without having to purchase a new device. Bolus delivery from the t:connect mobile app requires a compatible smartphone model and operating system, an app update, a remote software update on the customer’s t:slim X2 insulin pump and additional training.

For more information on the process or to get started, visit https://www.tandemdiabetes.com/support/software-updates/how-to-update/mobile-bolus.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, our goal to continually enhance the solutions we provide and offer best-in-class customer care. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with the research and development process generally, such as the design, testing and validation of products and related systems in compliance with applicable regulatory and legal requirements in the markets that we serve, our ability to develop, scale and maintain systems, personnel and infrastructure to support customers across diverse geographies and market segments, as well as other risks identified in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other documents that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking statements. Tandem undertakes no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement in this press release because of new information, future events or other factors.

About Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a global insulin delivery and diabetes technology company based in San Diego, California, creates new possibilities for people living with diabetes, their loved ones, and healthcare providers through a positively different experience. The Company’s human-centered approach to design, development, and support delivers innovative products and services for people who use insulin. Tandem manufactures and sells the t:slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ technology. For more information, visit tandemdiabetes.com.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Control-IQ, and t:connect are trademarks registered in the U.S. and/or other countries and t:slim X2 is a trademark of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Visit www.tandemdiabetes.com/mobile-bolus for important safety information.

