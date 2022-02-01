Tamron Announces 50-400mm f/4.5-6.3 Lens for Sony E-mount Cameras, Price, and Release Info at B&H Photo

Photography News: Tamron has just announced its 50-400mm f/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD lens for Sony E-mount full-frame mirrorless cameras





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Apple–B&H is pleased to share the introduction of the new Tamron 50-400mm f/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD lens for Sony E-mount full-frame mirrorless cameras—scheduled for release this fall.

The lens features an 8x zoom ratio while being remarkably compact and portable. With a length of just 7.2″, it is the same size as a conventional 100-400mm zoom lenses, yet this one zooms out to normal focal lengths for everyday scenes.

In addition to its ultra-telephoto capabilities, the lens is well-suited for ½-size macro photography, as well. With a minimum focusing distance of just 9.8″ at the 50mm end, the 50-400mm provides 1:2 magnification for close-up shooting.

The lens is equipped with the VXD (Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive) linear motor focus mechanism that delivers fast, quiet, and precise autofocus, and a VC (Vibration Compensation) system reduces camera shake and facilitates shooting at longer focal lengths and slower shutter speeds.

The lens features a USB Type-C connector port for Tamron Lens Utility software, which enables users to customize functions and update the firmware for the lens by using a computer.

Other features include a rapid zoom ring and zoom lock switch, compatibility with many camera-specific features and functions—including Fast Hybrid AF and Eye AF, a moisture-resistant design and fluorine coating—to effectively repel dust, water droplets, fingerprints, and dirt, a 67mm front filter size—the same as most other TAMRON mirrorless lenses to provide greater convenience when using multiple lenses and filters together, and an optional Arca-type accessory tripod mount for ease of use when using a tripod.

About B&H Photo Video

As the world’s largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 45 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world’s foremost experts and interviews with some of technology’s most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

Contacts

Henry Posner



B&H Photo Video



212-615-8820



https://www.bhphotovideo.com/