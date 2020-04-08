Talkdesk Accelerates Growth Strategy, Business Continuity Support for Customers With Appointment of Nathan Cobb as First Chief Revenue Officer

Experienced customer-first revenue strategist strengthens Talkdesk executive management team

Talkdesk appoints Nathan Cobb as the company’s first chief revenue officer (CRO)

Cobb will work with Talkdesk leadership to identify and scale global opportunities for the company while ensuring full business continuity support for customers

New CRO position added to Talkdesk’s executive management team to guide the company through the next phase of growth

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CCaaS—Talkdesk®, Inc., the cloud contact center for innovative enterprises, today announced the appointment of Nathan (Nate) Cobb as chief revenue officer (CRO), further expanding and strengthening the company’s executive management team. As Talkdesk’s first CRO, Cobb will lead the company’s global sales expansion and oversee all revenue-generating activities, including worldwide sales, sales operations, business development and channel. He reports directly into Talkdesk chief executive officer (CEO) Tiago Paiva.

Cobb brings to Talkdesk more than 20 years of experience in the software industry. He joins Talkdesk from SAP North America, where he was senior vice president and head of Platform and Technologies Sales. In that role, he led go-to-market strategy for SAP’s platform and technologies solutions and was instrumental in helping customers build and realize their technology roadmap. Previous to joining SAP, Cobb was head of Enterprise Sales for the East region at Apple Inc. and served in sales leadership roles at Oracle.

“One of the greatest investments we continue to make is building a world-class executive leadership team with the right experience and perseverance to guide Talkdesk into its next chapter,” said Tiago Paiva, chief executive officer, Talkdesk. “Nate’s extensive background in leading and transforming high-performance teams will be a game-changer as we look to dominate the cloud contact center industry this year. I am confident he will help us scale revenue quickly and build critical partnerships to support our innovation and growth goals.”

This appointment comes during a period of unprecedented growth and momentum for Talkdesk. Talkdesk has significantly grown its c-suite in recent months with the addition of Charanya Kannan as chief product officer (CPO), Chad Gaydos as chief customer officer (CCO) and Kathie Johnson as chief marketing officer (CMO).

Talkdesk recently announced new offers to enable a swift, seamless and secure transition to Talkdesk cloud contact center solutions. The Talkdesk Business Continuity™ program consists of three solutions designed to enable new and changing business needs as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Talkdesk Now™ offers enterprises the industry’s fastest route to agents working from home, with the adaptability and flexibility of easy-to-use cloud contact center solutions, in as little as 24 hours. Talkdesk Boost™, which moves contact centers to the cloud within 15 days, and Talkdesk Mobile Agent™ which converts any mobile device into a complete customer support tool, are free for three months when companies sign up before May 1, 2020.

Since its inception in 2011, Talkdesk has grown to one of the most recognizable names in the contact center industry. Most recently, Talkdesk was positioned as a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service North America and named to the 2019 Forbes Cloud 100 list. Talkdesk has built its reputation as an industry disruptor through a rapid pace of innovation that has brought more than 600 features to the market over the past 18 months, including 200 patents in 100 days, which paved the way for its recently announced 20-in-20 program.

Additional Resources:

Tweet this: Talkdesk accelerates #businesscontinuity support for customers with appointment of Nathan Cobb as first #CRO. Experienced customer-first revenue strategist joins @Talkdesk amid unprecedented corporate growth https://bit.ly/2VbRjFj

Social Networks:

About Talkdesk

Talkdesk® is the cloud contact center for the customer-obsessed. Combining enterprise performance with consumer simplicity, Talkdesk easily adapts to the evolving needs of support and sales teams and their end-customers, resulting in higher customer satisfaction, productivity and cost savings. Over 1,800 innovative companies around the world, including IBM, Acxiom, 2U, Trivago and Peloton, rely on Talkdesk to make customer experience their competitive advantage. Learn more and request a demo at www.talkdesk.com.

Talkdesk is a registered trademark of Talkdesk, Inc. All product and company names are trademarks™ or registered® trademarks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them.

Contacts

Gavin Gustafson



[email protected]

(801) 560-0073