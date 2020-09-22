Talbots Third “The Art of the Scarf” Collection Honors National Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Talbots partners with three internationally renowned female artists to design a limited–edition silk scarf collection with proceeds benefitting Susan G. Komen®

–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Susan G. Komen:

Who: Talbots has created its third “The Art of the Scarf” Collection with three internationally renowned female artists who each were commissioned to design a limited-edition one-of-a-kind silk scarf that tells a story. Full of colorful metaphors and meaning, the scarves evoke emotion with vibrant symbols of courage, strength and determination. The 41” scarves retail for $79.50.

In the spirit of women helping women, Talbots will donate 10% of the net proceeds to Komen from each “The Art of the Scarf” Collection item sold from September 23, 2020 to October 31, 2020 in support of the Susan G. Komen Breast Care Helpline, with a guaranteed maximum donation of $50,000.“Talbots is deeply committed to making a difference in the fight to end breast cancer. We are thrilled to join forces again with Susan G. Komen for our Art of the Scarf collection that celebrates every woman’s strength and resilience. I am confident that our scarves will be a great success with our customers who will also appreciate knowing their purchase is making a difference to those affected by breast cancer,” said Lizanne Kindler, CEO of Talbots.

“These scarves and the stories behind them are inspiring and remind us that our fight to end breast cancer takes strength, courage and dedication. Our partnership with Talbots helps to fund important patient services through the Helpline and we’re pleased to be able to continue it and ‘The Art of the Scarf’ for another year,” said Sarah Rosales, vice president of corporate partnerships at Susan G. Komen. Talbots is a proud sponsor of the Susan G. Komen Breast Care Helpline. The helpline is staffed by a team of caring and compassionate specialists and oncology social workers who provide education, psychosocial support and information about needed resources in local communities to more than 15,000 people a year who contact the helpline. People can call the helpline at (1-877 GO KOMEN) (1-877-465-6636) to speak to someone in English or Spanish, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. ET or email [email protected]

Renowned Female Artists:

Ali Mac: Ali Mac is freelance graphic designer and illustrator from the Jersey Shore, currently living in Greenwich, CT. Her love for all things colorful and quirky is evident in her vibrant body of work, which includes campaigns for clients such as Kiehl’s, Evian, and Munchkin. http://alimacdoodle.com/ @alimacdoodle

Jessica Durrant: Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Jessica mixes media and styles, catching the eye by rendering garments in strong colors while generating atmosphere and intrigue through the serene beauty of her models along with smaller details inspired by her background as a landscape artist. She’s an expert when it comes to fabrics and patterns and makes her own art to sell online while also working for some of the biggest names in fashion and beauty. http://jessicadurrant.com/ @jessillustrator

Karen Mabon: Whether they feature owls or dachshunds, ferns or flowers, Karen Mabon’s luscious patterns flow effortlessly throughout this multi-talented artist’s work. Based in London, Karen expertly brings the intricacies of nature to the fore, in a style that forms the basis of her award-winning accessories brand. While Karen’ silk scarves are a huge success, her work transfers just as easily onto cushions, ceramics, illustrations, swimwear and pajamas. https://www.karenmabon.com/ @karenmabon

What: Talbots “The Art of the Scarf” Collection consists of three limited-edition silk scarves in unique, colorful, one-of-a-kind designs. Retailing $79.50, 10% of the net proceeds from each scarf benefit Komen’s Breast Care Helpline, with a guaranteed maximum donation of $50,000. When: “The Art of the Scarf” Collection will be available from September 23, 2020 to October 31, 2020. Where: “The Art of the Scarf” Collection will be available at www.Talbots.com/artofthescarf and in Talbots stores nationwide and in Canada. Why: The collection was designed by each artist using the silk scarf as a canvas to honor those who have been affected by breast cancer. Social: #TalbotsxSusanGKomen; @TalbotsOfficial and @SusanGKomen

Click here to download hi res images

About Talbots

Established in 1947, Talbots is a specialty retailer offering women’s clothing, shoes and accessories. The Company operates under an integrated omni-channel platform selling its merchandise through its 500+ Talbots stores in the United States and Canada, its circulation of catalogs and online through its website, www.talbots.com.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world’s leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Born out of a promise between two sisters, Susan G. Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow’s cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at ww5.komen.org/social.

Contacts

Meredith Paley Talbots, VP of Public Relations



(212) 841-1845



[email protected]

Amanda DeBard



Susan G. Komen®



(972) 855-4382



[email protected]