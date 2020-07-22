Take 1 Continues Senior Management Expansion With Head Of Finance Appointment

CRANBROOK, KENT — July 21, 2020 – Broadcast transcription, translation and access services provider, Take 1, has hired Nilani Lingam as head of finance. The appointment, effective from 20 July 2020, follows the recent promotion of Claire Brown to VP of global sales and the hire of Stephen Stewart as chief operating officer as the company continues to expand the senior management team to support ambitious growth plans.

Lingam is an ACCA Fellow with extensive experience in the media and entertainment industry both in the UK and the US, making her ideally suited to her new role at Take 1. In previous positions at FreMantleMedia Group Ltd she managed a broad range of operational accounting for 14 entities across the €1bn turnover business. As divisional finance director for access and editorial services at Red Bee Media Ltd, Lingam looked after access and transcription services in Spain, Germany, France, Sweden and Australia. More recently she’s worked as the finance director for agencies across the MDC network, managing finances across New York and London, developing business plans and providing investment advice.

“Many of my roles have given me a global insight into the different landscapes that our clients operate in,” says Lingam. “I’ve been lucky enough to work with some of the best talent in the industry, and this has helped pave the way for a successful career. As well as understanding best practices within finance, I also had financial responsibility across a similar portfolio of products as Take 1 which will give me a head start in my new role.”

As head of finance at Take 1, Lingam will be responsible for the business’s day-to-day financial operations and, as part of the senior leadership team, provide financial recommendations to support decision making into all elements of the business plan. She will design and deliver transformational initiatives to cut costs, drive business performance, promote revenue growth and reduce risk for Take 1 and the group’s sub-companies in different territories. Lingam will manage Take 1’s accounts team across the UK, Chile and the US from her base at the company’s head office and report directly to Take 1 CEO, Louise Tapia.

“We are embarking on an ambitious growth plan which requires an experienced financial lead and Nilani’s expertise and industry experience make her an ideal fit,” said Take 1 CEO, Louise Tapia. “While we had planned on making this appointment in the near future, Covid-19 provided the impetus to act now as it’s particularly important to ensure we have the right skills and support in place to navigate through these challenging times.”

Find out more at www.take1.tv

About Take 1 Take 1 makes video accessible by unlocking the power of words. The company specialises in transcription metadata and provides transcripts, access services, translations, and post-production scripts to production companies, studios, localisation vendors and networks across the globe. Take 1 has a heritage of 20 years in the broadcast industry and a reputation for providing fast, reliable services and unrivalled accuracy.