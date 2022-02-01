Taiwan Excellence Immersive Pavilion At First-Ever Taiwan Expo USA Opens In DC

Exemplifying Taiwan’s emergence as an innovative powerhouse, immersive pavilion showcases next-gen tech redefining lifestyle, virtual reality, and fitness

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Taiwan Excellence showcased Taiwan’s top tech, fitness, eSports, and outdoor lifestyle products to hundreds of people who attended the opening of the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion today at the first-ever Taiwan Expo USA. Attendees had the opportunity to experience Taiwanese products that will shape life in the coming decade, all by Taiwan Excellence-winning brands that are a testament to the nation’s leadership in quality and design.





While Taiwan is best known for its dominance in semiconductors, the nation has established itself as a force in tech, creativity, and design. The Taiwan Excellence Pavilion showcases Taiwan’s emergence as a global innovation leader, and comes at a time when US-Taiwan relations are taking center stage.

Taiwan External Trade Development Council Chairman, James Huang, and the Minister of Economic Affairs of Taiwan, Mei-Hua Wang, were the event’s main hosts and organizers. The United States Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade, Marisa Lago; former Vice President of Taiwan, Chien-Jen Chen; Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the United States Representative, Bi-Khim Hsiao; and Chairman of the American Institute in Taiwan, James Moriarity, were among the government officials and business leaders who gathered to welcome the public to the Expo at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center. The Expo runs through Friday, October 14th.

The very first of its kind, the Taiwan Excellence Immersive Pavilion is a fully interactive multimedia storytelling experience. Attendees jumped on a rowing machine with their very own avatars, rode through downtown Taipei in a VR-equipped spin bike, and were able to test drive more than 70 Taiwan Excellence award winning products from 23 world-renowned brands, like ASUS, Xplova, GIGABYTE, MSI, imSTONE, D-Link, VAGO, InWin, Pacific Cycles, WIIM, LifeSpan, and SOLE Fitness.

For 30 years, Taiwan Excellence has been honoring cutting-edge Taiwanese brands that display outstanding R&D, design, and quality in product development. The Taiwan Expo is not only an opportunity for collaboration across countries, businesses, and individuals – it’s a chance for US residents to be introduced to the technology of the future. Please visit www.taiwanexcellence.org for more information.

Contacts

Patrick Kowalczyk



[email protected]