Taiwan Excellence Event Showcases Automotive Safety Advances to Help Save Lives and Reduce Fatalities

TAIPEI, Taiwan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Championing automotive safety, Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), Taiwan’s foremost trade promotion organization, provided international audiences a first look at innovative vehicle safety products at its Taiwan Excellence Auto Safety and Lighting Online Product Launch on October 21. The products – ranging from auto parts to automotive electrical systems to LED lights – are designed to help save lives and reduce fatalities.

The Automotive Safety System Market is on a rapid upward trajectory and is projected to reach USD 169.46 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.36% during the forecast period, according to research firm MarketsandMarkets. For Taiwanese companies delivering products that have great potential to increase driver safety, market opportunities abound.

Taiwan Excellence Auto Safety and Lighting Online Product Launch

Hosted by Mr. Simon Wang, Executive Vice President, TAITRA, Taiwan Excellence’s virtual product launch event cast a spotlight on improving vehicle safety as well as on five winners of the prestigious Taiwan Excellence Award – Lucidity Enterprise, Chu Hung Oil Seals Industrial (C.H.O.), Zealio Electronics, IEI Integration Corp., and WiseChip Semiconductor, Inc. – and their breakthrough products.

Lucidity Enterprise – LED End Outline Marker Lamps



Taiwan’s largest manufacturer of trailer lights, Lucidity introduced innovative products that greatly reduce the damage of lights using rubber materials. With innovative GloTrac optical technology, the company’s new LED lamps improve safety by increasing visibility at night and reducing driver fatigue. Lucidity is capable of producing 55 million commercial vehicle lighting units a year. C.H.O. – Centurion Wheel Seal



Chu Hung Oil Seal Industrial’s new take on a wheel hub seal uses a labyrinth design to block sand and gravel from entering the cavity, significantly reducing oil leakage accidents in the transmission system. The seals are designed for heavy duty, truck trailer, agricultural machinery, and commercial vehicles. Zealio Electronics – Aurora 10 Wireless LED Module



While most interior lighting accessories in the automobile market are wire cable types, Zealio innovations in the development and manufacturing of wireless products led to its award-winning Wireless LED module. The company demonstrated the LED module’s use in a combination of a wireless welcome pedal (door sill) and door warning system. IEI Integration Corp. – Fatigue Driving Detection



In order to solve numerous vehicle problems and ensure driving safety, IEI’s focus is on integrating various AI technologies into its products. IEI’s newly-developed fatigue driving detection system records blinks and yawns and sounds an alarm to alert the driver if a certain threshold of drowsiness occurs. WiseChip Semiconductors, Inc. – Touch OLED Display Technology



WiseChip won the Taiwan Excellence award for its latest touch OLED display series products, which enable touch detection on existing display module structures. Its thinner stack-up structure enhances light transmittance and further improves the display quality of the panel, which is already characterized by high brightness, high contrast ratio, and wide viewing angle. WiseChip’s touch OLED display panels have many smart transportation applications such as heads-up displays, radar detectors and tire pressure detectors.

The 90-minute online product launch is part of a series of events held by TAITRA. The online stream of this event attracted about 78 international buyers and industrial media from Europe and the United States, including Aftermarket Intel from the United States, Vision Mobility from Germany, and Duessegi Editore in Italy.

To watch the full online product launch, visit: https://youtu.be/0WdW4wXpM9w

Smart Transportation Virtual Pavilion

For global buyers and the public, Taiwan Excellence has also set up a “Smart Transportation Virtual Pavilion”, with virtual reality demonstrations of 55 award-winning products from 27 manufacturers. Already, the event has generated numerous connections between international buyers and Taiwan’s leading automotive safety companies. TAITRA and companies are enthusiastic about future cooperation opportunities.

To view the VR demonstrations, visit: https://www.taiwanexcellence.org/en/smart_transportation

About Taiwan Excellence

The Taiwan Excellence Award is jointly created by BOFT and TAITRA since 1992, with the aim of cultivating Taiwanese companies. Today, the Award of Taiwan Excellence is the highest accolade for Taiwanese Products. The symbol of Taiwan Excellence embodies Taiwan’s rise to the global ranks of quality manufacturers in terms of innovation, design, and manufacturing, and represents the gold standard for Taiwanese products to compete on the global stage.

Organized by Bureau of Foreign Trade (BOFT), MOEA

The Bureau of Foreign Trade (BOFT) under the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), R.O.C. is responsible for implementing policies and regulations governing foreign trade and economic cooperation. Established in January 1969, the BOFT’s role and position have been adjusted regularly to meet the needs of the ever changing international economic and trade environments. The BOFT has been guiding and working with the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) in numerous promotional trade projects and activities both internationally and domestically. Having worked closely with TAITRA for many decades, the BOFT continues to commission TAITRA for various critical government projects relating to business, trade, and investment, while promoting Taiwan internationally.

Organized by Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA)

Founded in 1970 to help promote foreign trade, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) is the foremost non-profit, semi-governmental trade promotion organization in Taiwan. Jointly sponsored by the government, industry associations, and several commercial organizations, TAITRA assists Taiwanese businesses and manufacturers with reinforcing their international competitiveness and in coping with the challenges they face in foreign markets. TAITRA boasts a well-coordinated trade promotion and information network of over 1,200 international marketing specialists stationed throughout its Taipei headquarters and 50 overseas offices worldwide. Together with its sister organizations, the Taiwan Trade Center (TTC) and the Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC), TAITRA has created a wealth of trade opportunities through effective promotion strategies.

