Tafi Brings Daz 3D’s Massive 3D Content Library to Unity

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tafi, the avatar company and developer of the Daz 3D character system, has worked with Unity to bring Daz 3D’s massive library of diverse products to the Unity Asset Store.

Unity, one of the world’s leading 3D platforms and engines, is used in multitude global industries from apps and game studios to auto manufacturers. Products created with or operated by Unity reach 2.5 billion monthly active-end users.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer Unity users our high-quality content,” said Ty Duperron, COO of Tafi. “Now everybody who works in Unity has access to amazing 3D models from Daz that are unique to the Unity platform, and is perfect for hobbyists and independent designers to top animators and game studios alike.”

Tafi noted a growing need for independent game designers who work in Unity. Peter O’Reilly, Unity’s Director of Commercialization, concurred with the need saying, “We are very excited to add Tafi’s diverse, game-ready content to the Unity asset store. We aim to empower creators around the world, and Tafi’s addition opens the door for even more innovative 3D outputs.”

To support this need, Tafi converted popular content from the Tafi/Daz ecosystem to game engine ready content with presets for Unity’s ever growing user base. The unique conversion brings popular and dynamic 3D characters, outfits, and hair to Unity’s Asset Store complete with rigging and full material support.

The initial conversion of hundreds Daz 3D character-based assets will soon be followed by thousands of other products including environments, props, and accessories from the Daz catalog, all streamlined for games, apps, and other 3D projects developed in Unity.

This collaboration gives Unity users access to high quality, detailed, and dynamic 3D characters and outfits, and serves Tafi’s goal of bringing highly functional and dynamic 3D characters and content to artists, designers and hobbyists everywhere. Tafi continues to forge partnerships and collaborations with major platforms, including 3D content bridges to major 3D software engines, a partnership with Samsung Galaxy, and VR Chat.

About Tafi

Founded in 2019, Tafi’s mission is to make personalized avatars and branded digital content available to anyone to everyone who wants to level-up their digital personality. Partnering with mobile phone platforms and software applications, Tafi puts its world-class avatar content engine at your fingertips. Learn more at MakeTafi.com

