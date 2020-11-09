TableSafe Adds David Selby to Board of Directors

Veteran brand marketing expert to advise TableSafe on the rollout of a touchless pay-at-the table experience for the hospitality industry

KIRKLAND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Selby—TableSafe, Inc., a leading innovator of pay-at-the-table technology designed for the hospitality industry, today announced the election of David Selby to its board of directors. Selby, an accomplished consumer and retail brand marketer and advertising executive, will play a strategic role in advising TableSafe on the national expansion of its payment platform which includes a touchless payment option.

Selby is the Co-Chairman and former CEO of Schafer Condon Carter (SCC), an independent, digitally-driven, full-service creative agency that builds brands and businesses through data-driven human insights and powerful brand ideas. Earlier in his career, he had served as the Senior VP, Marketing for Sears, Roebuck and Co and Chief Marketing Officer for Potbelly Sandwich Works.

“David is joining our board at an important time as we launch our touchless pay-at-the-table experience for the full-service restaurant and hospitality industry,” said Gordon Gardiner, Chief Executive Officer. “This offering expands TableSafe’s platform to include both credit card and cell phone payments including Apple Pay. David’s marketing and advertising experience will help TableSafe strengthen its presence in a marketplace that has rapidly evolved in recent months.”

“Prior to the pandemic, TableSafe’s innovative platform had set a new standard for how the hospitality industry securely and elegantly accepted payments,” Selby said. “Today, restaurant operators are rethinking their entire guest experience, and safety is a much higher priority. TableSafe is well-positioned to address this challenge and to spearhead the hospitality payments revolution, including touchless payments, that’s occurring in U.S. restaurants – and around the world.”

The TableSafe Board of Directors also includes Chairman Bill Ruckelshaus, former CEO of Blucora and current CFO of ExtraHop, George Overholser, a founding management member of Capital One, Julie Barbo, a private investor, and Gordon Gardiner, TableSafe’s CEO.

About TableSafe, Inc.

TableSafe is transforming the way restaurants and other venues complete their hospitality service. With installations across the country, TableSafe provides a secure and innovative payment platform that enables guests to execute the payment process unassisted and at their convenience. TableSafe’s payment platform increases restaurant revenue and staff efficiency both in the front and back of the house. TableSafe’s technology also provides comprehensive analytics on customer behavior and restaurant operations.

