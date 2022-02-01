TAB 2022: FOR-A to Focus on Software-Defined, IP-based Production and 4K Live Production Systems

Cypress, CA, August 2, 2022 – FOR-A Corporation announced its participation at this year’s Texas Association of Broadcasters (TAB) show, August 3-4 at the JW Marriott Downtown Austin. FOR-A will highlight its software-defined production workflow, integration with ClassX content creation and graphics playout and the ODYSSEY Insight production server, as well as the company’s 4K live production package.

“TAB is a premier event for us,” said Satoshi Kanemura, President, FOR-A Corporation of America. “We have the chance to meet a broad range of customers throughout the state. We see a great cross-section of customers from broadcast stations to high-end corporate and university video department producers to live event company representatives. At TAB, we’re able to go into deep discussions regarding customer needs and what our system can do that competitive technology cannot – in a casual, relaxed setting.”

Software-Defined Workflow

FOR-A’s new IP workhorse, the MFR-3100EX all-in-one production center was introduced at NAB this year as the company’s software-defined IP solution. The MFR-3100EX provides switching, multi-view, PTZ camera control, NDI support and streaming – all in one 4RU-sized unit. The MFR-3100EX configures a matrix of up to 64×72, with up to 4 inputs/4 outputs for 8K signals or 16 inputs/18 outputs for 4K UHD. Multiple units can be used together, enabling matrix expansion and redundancy. All input channels may be monitored via web browser, and optional functionality like frame synchronization, AVDL, and audio MUX/DEMUX is a simple matter of adding an expansion card to an input or output slot.

At NAB this year, FOR-A announced a complete IP-based production solution in flypack. “We’ve developed a tight collaboration with our IP technology provider, AMMUX and are offering a flexible and reliable IP-based production package,” said Kanemura. “We’re very optimistic about future development of our end-to-end, cloud-based production solutions.”

With low latency encoding and decoding and secure RIST (Reliable Internet Stream Transport), the system is optimized for live applications. The RIST tunnel contains multiple streams of video, audio, data and equipment control. Built-in WebRTC (Web Real-time Communication) provides free access to files from anywhere via a web browser, without need of a specific player or gateway.

The modular IP transport technology can be easily customized to the customer’s specifications, with broadcast-quality encoders/decoders available in two, four and eight channel 1RU models, as well as compact fanless models. The power of the NDI (Network Device Interface) protocol ensures reliable, lossless transmission; ultra low latency in encoding and decoding, and interactive control over an IP network.

The IP delivery technology works seamlessly with the 2D/3D character generation and live motion graphics and playout software from FOR-A partner ClassX. The ClassX graphics suite is popular with universities, digital signage, live event, and sports production applications. FOR-A is the exclusive distributor of ClassX in North, Central and South America. The agreement provides broadcasters and live event producers with the ability to create and play out ClassX real-time broadcast graphics integrated with FOR-A video switchers.

The ODYSSEY Insight Production Server can be used as an IP-optimized multi-channel playout system, available in either two- or four-channel configurations. The server offers a web interface to allow control from any device without prior installation, and it is specifically suited for collaborative work between multiple users and groups, allowing concurrent operation. The video server supports a wide range of wrappers and codecs for recording and playback, including play while recording. Insight’s flexible event processor enables close integration with FOR-A production video switchers, routing switchers, CG generators and other studio equipment to orchestrate event triggering for a seamless production.

Live Production at TAB

In wide use by some of the country’s top live event producers, FOR-A’s integrated live production package includes the HVS-1200 video switcher, MFR-1000 routing switcher, and the FA-9600 multi-purpose signal processor.

The HVS-1200 video switcher offers 12G-SDI compatibility with 10 inputs and 10 outputs, as well as mixed inputs of single-cable 12G-SDI and quad-link 3G-SDI. It supports one M/E switching and one-color corrector in 4K UHD mode, while its FLEXaKEY™ keyer is designed for flexible reassignment.

The MFR-1000 routing switcher accomplishes 4K and 8K routing with 12G-SDI compatibility across all inputs and outputs. It automatically determines the type of I/O signal format, and AVDL functionality can be added to 8 outputs, enabling smooth changeover with a clean output.

The FA-9600 multi-purpose signal processor is much more than a basic frame synchronizer, offering 4 synchronization modes, flexible timecode management, high-quality conversion, and versatile video and audio I/O. Its powerful color processing is perfect for videowall color management, with support for HDR and wide color gamut. And its broadcast-style operation, with everything included on the front panel for input source monitoring, means no PC is required.

