T-Mobile’s Got Serious Holideals for All

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini for $0 and Two for One Apple Watch SE, plus offers to cut the cord, deals for businesses and so much more

What’s the news: T-Mobile has holideals for everyone: get the powerful iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini for $0, a two for one on iPhones, or get two iPhone 12s AND two Apple Watch SEs for just $10/month. And existing customers can get iPhone 12 mini for $0 with trade. Plus, when you sign up for any package of TVision LIVE service, you’ll get 30+ top-rated entertainment channels from TVision VIBE included and 12 months of Apple TV+ on us — giving customers access to popular Apple Originals, with new shows added each month. And new T-Mobile for Business customers can get up to $4,750 when they switch to the Un-carrier. <whew>

Why it matters: This holiday season might look different, but T-Mobile’s making sure families, friends and businesses stay connected even at a distance.

Who it’s for: Anyone who wants to be the holiday hero of 2020 (or who just wants to treat themselves, because 2020).

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–We know you’re ready to wrap up 2020 … how ‘bout wrapping up the latest and greatest deals from T-Mobile while you’re at it? Today T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced that the Un-carrier’s holideals start early, beginning TOMORROW, Friday, November 20 — for everyone … those switching from the other guys AND existing customers. T-Mobile has these offers and even more deals for all. You want your Black Friday offers early? You got ‘em. You want an iPhone with 5G for as low as $0, with just the sales tax, on the nation’s first and largest nationwide 5G network? Done. You want epic holiday deals that just keep coming all season long? Fa-la-freakin’-la, they’re yours!

“ Listen, 2020 has been a YEAR … so we’re going big this season with MAJOR deals on the latest Apple products and TV. And we’ve got deals for absolutely everyone, because everyone deserves a happy holiday,” said Mike Sievert, CEO at T-Mobile. “ Customers want the powerful iPhone 12 lineup; they want reliable, nationwide 5G for their home and business; they want to cut the cord; and they want it all now — so that’s what we’re giving them, and with more to come!”

The new Apple products — and 5G — are HERE

Looking to score or gift the latest and greatest from Apple? The iPhone 12 lineup just dropped and ALL of them tap into T-Mobile’s 5G network — the nation’s first and largest. iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini feature advanced new camera systems, a reimagined new design with a Super Retina XDR edge-to-edge displays and the Ceramic Shield front cover, a powerful A14 Bionic chip and more. The iPhone 12 lineup makes it easy to FaceTime with family near and far, capture stunning holiday photos and create festive holiday videos, now shot in HDR with Dolby Vision.

For customers looking to get started early on their New Year’s resolutions, Apple Watch SE packs the essential features of Apple Watch into a modern design that customers love. The ultimate combination of design, function and value, Apple Watch SE features the largest and most advanced Retina display. Plus, watchOS 7 introduces a built-in compass to enhance outdoor activity tracking, fall detection and more to help customers stay connected, be more active and keep an eye on their health. watchOS 7 also brings Family Setup, which allows kids and older family members of the household who do not have iPhone to enjoy Apple Watch — making Apple Watch SE a great gift for everyone on your holiday list.

All T-Mobile postpaid customers can score these deals. Here’s how:

Switch to T-Mobile and get an iPhone 12 64GB or iPhone 12 mini for $0 (up to $830 off) via 24 or 30 monthly bill credits depending on the device, and just pay the sales tax, on any postpaid plan when you pick it up on T-Mobile’s interest-free equipment installment plan (EIP), activate a new voice line and trade in an eligible iPhone.

(up to $830 off) via 24 or 30 monthly bill credits depending on the device, and just pay the sales tax, on any postpaid plan when you pick it up on T-Mobile’s interest-free equipment installment plan (EIP), activate a new voice line and trade in an eligible iPhone. Already at T-Mobile? Starting Wednesday, November 25, existing customers on any postpaid plan can score a new iPhone 12 mini for $0 (up to $730 off) and just pay the sales tax. Simply pick it up on EIP and the device is yours via 24 monthly bill credits when you trade in an eligible iPhone. Our holiday gift to you!

Starting Wednesday, November 25, existing customers on any postpaid plan can score a new iPhone 12 mini for $0 (up to $730 off) and just pay the sales tax. Simply pick it up on EIP and the device is yours via 24 monthly bill credits when you trade in an eligible iPhone. Our holiday gift to you! Buy one, gift one: Gift a new iPhone on us (up to $730 off) via 24 or 30 monthly bill credits depending on the device when you pick up a new iPhone 12 model or iPhone 11 model. Simply get both on EIP and then activate a new voice line on any postpaid plan (two lines for new customers).

Gift a new iPhone on us (up to $730 off) via 24 or 30 monthly bill credits depending on the device when you pick up a new iPhone 12 model or iPhone 11 model. Simply get both on EIP and then activate a new voice line on any postpaid plan (two lines for new customers). What time is it? It’s holiday time. Get two Apple Watch SEs for just $10 per month via 30 monthly bill credits when pick them up on EIP and activate a new Apple Watch line (new customers must activate two lines).

It’s holiday time. Get two Apple Watch SEs for just $10 per month via 30 monthly bill credits when pick them up on EIP and activate a new Apple Watch line (new customers must activate two lines). Two for me, two for you: Get two iPhone 12s and two Apple Watch SEs for just $10 per month total via 30 monthly bill credits. Pick up all four on EIP, activate both iPhone models with new postpaid voice lines, trade in two eligible iPhones and activate an Apple Watch line (new customers activate both watches on new lines). That means, for just $120 per month with AutoPay, you get two epic iPhone 12s on Essentials and two Apple Watch SEs with service.

Looking to cut the cord this holiday season?

Current TVision LIVE customers and anyone who signs up for a TVision LIVE service package gets an additional 30+ top-rated entertainment channels from TVision VIBE included. And, get 12 months of Apple TV+ on us — giving customers access to popular Apple Originals “Ted Lasso” and “The Morning Show” — when you subscribe to the Live TV+ or Live Zone packages of the TVision LIVE service, and just $4.99/month after 12 months.

Metro customers, ready to save big?

Switch your family to Metro by T-Mobile and get Metro’s lowest price on unlimited with four lines for $25 per line including four free phones via instant rebate. Or switch and get an iPhone SE 64GB for only $49.99 after rebate redemption and three months of service with AutoPay. Also, right now, there’s zero fees to switch! Head to a Metro by T-Mobile store or metrobytmobile.com tomorrow to learn more.

T-Mobile for Business customers, get in here, too!

As a special holiday stocking stuffer, coming soon, businesses can get up to $4,750 in bill credits to cover their Carrier’s early termination fees or remaining device payments when they switch 10 lines to the Un-carrier and pick up new phones on EIP on a qualifying plan. That’s up to $650 per line for the first five lines and $300 per line thereafter. Because, really, you’ve earned a Holiday Bonus. Head here for more on T-Mobile for Business offers.

The best value in wireless — 5G included

With T-Mobile Essentials, customers get unlimited talk, text and 5G data on America’s largest 5G network — and save 20 percent on their plan over “the other big guys” with two or more lines. Plus, they’ll get loads of Un-carrier perks like weekly free stuff and discounts from T-Mobile Tuesdays, an unparalleled set of free tools to protect from scams and unwanted robocalls with Scam Shield and when they need it, the most awarded customer care in wireless with a dedicated Team of Experts.

T-Mobile has the first and largest nationwide 5G network, now covering 270 million people across 1.4 million square miles with low-band extended range 5G. And the Un-carrier has been quickly rolling out its ultra capacity mid-band 5G (2.5 GHz) — now reaching 410 cities and towns across the US with plans to cover 100 million people by end of the year. T-Mobile’s 2.5 GHz spectrum is the sweet spot for 5G, giving customers both broad coverage and blazing fast speeds — 7.5x faster than today’s average LTE speeds — with peaks nearing 1 Gbps. And that’s all on top of the Un-carrier’s advanced LTE network that covers 99 percent of Americans.

Check out T-Mobile’s holideals tomorrow at t-mobile.com/offers/deals-hub. These deals are available starting tomorrow … but only for a limited time, so channel your inner Dasher or Prancer and sign up online at t-mobile.com, in your local store, or by calling 1-800-937-8997. You can head to t-mobile.com to schedule an in-store appointment, shop or even switch to T-Mobile. But should customers choose to shop in-store, know that masks are required to enter and rest assured that T-Mobile stores are frequently cleaned and sanitized. Mobile experts are temperature-checked before each shift and have gone through COVID safety training to ensure a safe shopping experience for all.

If you cancel your line before receiving all promotional bill credits, you may owe up to the full device amount (e.g., iPhone 12 64GB – $829.99) on required finance agreement(s); if cancelling your account, contact us first as you may be able to make discounted monthly balance payments. If congested, the fraction of users >50GB/mo. (T-Mobile) or 35GB/mo. (Metro) may notice reduced speeds and Metro customers may notice reduced speeds vs. T-Mobile due to prioritization. Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. If you’ve cancelled lines in past 90 days, you may need to reactivate them first. Must be active & in good standing to receive bill credits; allow 2 bill cycles. Free iPhone: Max 4/account. iPhone BOGO: Up to $730 in credits on lower-priced device. Max 6 discounted devices/account. iPhone 12 + Apple Watch SE: iPhone 12: $0 down + $27.67/mo. x 30 mos.; pre-credit price: $829.99. 0% APR. $29.99 via bill credits on first device; $329.99 via bill credits on second device. Max 4 discounted devices/account. 2/$10 Apple Watch: Max 6/account. Metro 4/$25: At least 1 eligible port-in required. If you cancel any line, promo rate ends. Metro free phones: Eligible port-in required; limit 1 per line/port. Selection & quantities available while supplies last. $49.99 SE: After instant rebate, ID validation, & new plan activation. AppleTV+: Register at promotions.t-mobile.com/appletv by 12/31/20 and redeem code in the Apple TV app or iTunes on or before 1/31/21. Automatically renews, cancel anytime. 1/account. TVision VIBE: Service and content subject to change. Save 20%: Savings on data plan; features & taxes & fees may vary. TFB $650/300: Via bill credits after completing eligible port-in to qualifying service & registering lines, allow 15 days.

