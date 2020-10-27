T-Mobile Un-Clusters TV with TVision Services

Cut the Cord Starting at $10 per Month

What’s the news: T-Mobile unveils its next-gen TV streaming services — TVision LIVE, VIBE and CHANNELS — and TVision HUB, a new streaming device, available nationwide starting next week, at unbeatable prices.

T-Mobile unveils its next-gen TV streaming services — TVision LIVE, VIBE and CHANNELS — and TVision HUB, a new streaming device, available nationwide starting next week, at unbeatable prices. Why it matters: We’re watching more TV than ever. People love TV but hate TV providers. T-Mobile is working to fix that, taking the Un-carrier fight that changed wireless straight to the Cableopoly.

We’re watching more TV than ever. People love TV but hate TV providers. T-Mobile is working to fix that, taking the Un-carrier fight that changed wireless straight to the Cableopoly. Who it’s for: People who have had it with paying too much for big channel bundles and putting up with all the other Cableopoly BS.

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Oh, it’s ON. Today via webcast, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) unveiled the company’s latest Un-carrier move, three distinct streaming services — TVision LIVE, VIBE and CHANNELS — and the TVision HUB, a new streaming device, available nationwide on November 1. T-Mobile is taking the Un-carrier fight to the Cableopoly, disrupting another broken industry by giving customers more choices at ultra-competitive prices.





TVision is TV done right. Customers can cut the cord for as little as $10/month for entertainment channels or get live sports and news starting at just $40/month. It’s everything you love about cable and streaming services, minus the stuff you don’t, like clunky boxes, annual contracts and expensive bloated packages just to get the channels you really want. And, unlike other apps, TVision launches with a fleet of helpful humans in thousands of retail stores nationwide, online and on the phone, trained to help customers navigate the cord-cutting complexities that leave them bundle-bound. So you can cut the cord, cut the cost and cut the crap.

“People are ready for real choice and real change in home TV, maybe this year more than ever before. That’s exactly what TVision delivers… all at prices you’ll love. You can cut the cord for as little as ten dollars a month with TVision VIBE. Or if you want live news and sports, you can get it starting at just forty dollars a month with TVision LIVE. That’s TVision, and THAT is TV done right!” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “The Cableopoly holds TV fans hostage, bundling live news and sports into expensive packages with hundreds of other channels that people don’t want, and don’t watch. Something’s gotta change. And that’s what the Un-carrier does best — force change. Just like we changed wireless for good — today we’re going to change TV for good!”

TVision launches with three different streaming services: TVision LIVE, VIBE and CHANNELS.

TVision LIVE: The primary TVision service and a total game-changer for anyone who wants live news and sports , available in three packages ranging from $40-$60/month, including local stations. Watch with up to three simultaneous streams with 100 hours of cloud DVR, and get access to over 10,000 programs on-demand. TVision Live TV: Just $40/month for 30+ channels featuring top sports and news. TVision Live TV+: All of the above plus 10+ more channels, including regional sports, football and golf, for just $50/month. That’s $15/month less than YouTube TV! TVision Live Zone: The best choice for sports fans to get into the zone with pro sports networks and more! At just $60/month, it includes all of the above, plus 10 additional channels. You can’t find this content at a lower price. Period.

The primary TVision service and , available in three packages ranging from $40-$60/month, including local stations. Watch with up to three simultaneous streams with 100 hours of cloud DVR, and get access to over 10,000 programs on-demand. TVision VIBE: The best of comedy, lifestyle and drama . It’s the lowest price to cut the cord and still get all this incredible content. Just $10/month for a great selection of 30+ channels from many of the most-watched networks on TV, including thousands of programs on demand, with up to two simultaneous streams.

. It’s the lowest price to cut the cord and still get all this incredible content. Just $10/month for a great selection of 30+ channels from many of the most-watched networks on TV, including thousands of programs on demand, with up to two simultaneous streams. TVision CHANNELS: Create your own unique lineup with a-la-carte streaming services with one bill, one login and one place to manage it all in the T-Mobile app or online, starting with STARZ, SHOWTIME® and EPIX.

For full channel lineups, head to T-Mobile.com/TVision.

Stream TVision LIVE, VIBE and CHANNELS on all your screens. Just download the new T-Mobile TVision app from the App Store and watch on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD. You can also download the app on Google Play for your phone or tablet, or download and watch on Amazon Fire TV, Android TVTM or Google TVTM.

Or, to watch on your living room TV, you can also get the new TVision HUB, an HDMI streaming device and remote for just $50. TVision HUB runs Android TV so you can add all your favorite streaming apps … like Netflix (on us, with two or more lines on Magenta) and others not yet within CHANNELS … even games and music, and stream it all in one spot. You can even connect Bluetooth headphones and game controllers. TVision HUB also comes with an intuitive remote that works a lot like your cable one did. It’s got a familiar guide for easy show discoverability and added voice control with Google Assistant that lets you easily search across ALL your apps to find whatever you’re in the mood to watch, plus get answers from Google, control smart home devices and more.

TV Un-Complicated

Because they’re from T-Mobile, these new TVision services are simple, straightforward and easy to use. There’s no boxes and no bloat. Right-sized lineups, and you can get one, two or all the services. There are no annual contracts. No exploding plans. Just one bill for your wireless and TV, with one login to manage it all in the T-Mobile app. And, when you need it, get help from real humans with your own dedicated T-Mobile Team of Experts.

Taking the Un-carrier Fight to the Cableopoly

In the midst of COVID-19, we’re watching more than ever — TV viewing is up 74% year over year. And while Americans love TV, they’re no fans of TV providers. Out of 46 industries ranked in the American Customer Satisfaction Index, cable TV ranks dead last. In a recent survey, nearly 40% of respondents said they would rather get a root canal than deal with a cable company. A root canal!

And it’s no surprise why. Big cable serves up bulky boxes, long annual contracts, exploding plans, crazy fees, sky-high bills and long wait times spent wondering if the cable guy will actually show up. The average cable bill is more than $156/month.

Yet, as painful as the Cableopoly is, many stay stuck. While people are fleeing in droves, some 65% of American households STILL have cable or satellite TV, and it’s no secret why. Nearly 80% say they keep cable for live news and sports.

And even the streaming services designed to help you cut the cord with live TV have begun to look a lot like Big Cable. Over time, they’ve become more and more bloated, forcing you to pay more and more for additional channels, especially if you want live news and sports. In fact, five of the largest cord-cutting providers have raised prices 15 times in the last three years, some almost doubling the price from when they first launched.

Helping America Un-Cable

The other big reason people stay with the Cableopoly: cutting the cord is confusing. Nearly half of cable customers said they’d leave, but they can’t figure out how to get exactly what they want without cable. To help people navigate the cord-cutting complexities that keep them bundle-bound, tens of thousands of T-Mobile employees stand at the ready — online, on the phone or in thousands of stores nationwide — to help America Un-cable. These experts know the best local options and limitations so they can help you breeze through the process of cord-cutting when you’re ready to make the move.

More Reasons to Switch

Getting more for your money is more important than ever, and now with TVision services, there’s never been a better time to switch to T-Mobile. At T-Mobile, you can get four lines of unlimited talk and text with 5G access AND TVision Live TV, for $160 a month … that’s just $40/line for four lines on Essentials and includes 30+ channels of the best live sports and news. A family of four on AT&T or Verizon with an average cable bill can save over $2,000 a year when they switch … $1,800 when cutting the cord, and up to an additional $240/year or more on their wireless bill on many AT&T and Verizon plans! And when you ditch AT&T or Verizon for T-Mobile, you’ll level-up with more 5G coverage on the nation’s largest 5G network (at no extra cost, of course) AND tons of Un-carrier benefits. Welcome to the fam.

Just the Start

TVision is part of T-Mobile’s 5G strategy and vision to give consumers real options to the cable companies. Because even when you cut the cord, you can’t quit Big Cable entirely. The Cableopoly are also the country’s biggest home internet service providers. Now that Sprint has joined T-Mobile, the Un-carrier is building a 5G network with unprecedented coverage and capacity so that millions of Americans — especially those in rural areas — will finally have more options for wireless and home broadband. T-Mobile’s fixed wireless broadband will deliver in-home service to over half of U.S. households by 2026, and that means more competition, more choices and better service for all. T-Mobile’s 5G Home Internet, together with TVision, means millions will finally … finally … be able to say goodbye to the Cableopoly for good. Buckle up, Big Cable. The Un-carrier is here.

Availability

TVision streaming services and the TVision HUB will be available nationwide for all T-Mobile postpaid customers starting November 1. Just add your TVision services at T-Mobile.com/TVision, head to the app stores for the app, and if you opt for the HUB, you can get it at the link above, or in a store near you. And, it’ll all be available to legacy Sprint customers later in November, and next year for prepaid customers. Starting today, head to T-Mobile.com/TVision for more info or to enter your email to be alerted when TVision services launch for you.

Pricing comparisons to advertised prices and average consumer cable bill; features/channels will differ. Limited-time offer; subject to change. TVision services: Qualifying T-Mobile postpaid wireless service & Internet connectivity required. Plus taxes. Check to confirm channels in your home area, determined by billing address. Channels can change & some may not be available outside home area or due to blackouts. Up to 3 concurrent streams for TVision LIVE and CHANNELS; up to 2 concurrent streams for TVision VIBE. One household with TV-connected devices per account. Video quality depends on Internet connection; on T-Mobile network video typically streams on smartphone/tablet at 480p; 1080p with Plus plans. TVision HUB is a Wi-Fi device; requires Internet connection and compatible router. Subscriptions required for TVision services or other streaming services. 4 lines of Essentials with TVision Live TV for $160/month plus taxes and fees. During congestion, Essentials customers may notice speeds lower than other customers and further reduction if using >50GB/mo., due to data prioritization. 5G: Capable device required; coverage not available in some areas. While 5G access won’t require a certain plan or feature, some uses/services might. See Coverage details, Terms and Conditions, and Open Internet information for network management details (like video optimization) at T-Mobile.com. See TVision.com and T-Mobile.com for additional information.

Google TV, Android TV and Google Play are trademarks of Google LLC.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: http://www.t-mobile.com.

Contacts

Media Contacts

T-Mobile US, Inc. Media Relations



[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact

T-Mobile US, Inc.



[email protected]

http://investor.t-mobile.com