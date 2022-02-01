T-Mobile to Offer All-New iPhone 14 Lineup

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) will offer the most advanced iPhone lineup ever: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. On T-Mobile’s most popular plan, Magenta MAX, new and existing customers can get iPhone 14 Pro On Us (up to $1000 off) with trade-in plus Apple TV+ included. iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus feature a durable and sophisticated design with a 6.1-inch and a new, larger 6.7-inch display size, impressive camera upgrades, groundbreaking new safety capabilities, 5G, and amazing battery life. iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max deliver the most advanced pro lineup ever, including Dynamic Island, Always-On display, incredible camera upgrades like the first-ever 48MP Main camera on iPhone, the same groundbreaking new safety capabilities, powerful A16 Bionic chip, 5G, and all-day battery life.

Starting this Friday, September 9, new and existing T-Mobile and Sprint customers, including businesses, can choose from the following offers:

iPhone 14 Pro on Us (or up to $1000 off any iPhone 14 series) with 24 monthly bill credits plus tax when trading in an eligible device on Magenta MAX; Business Unlimited Advanced, Ultimate or Ultimate+ for iPhone; or equivalent Sprint plan.

HALF OFF the iPhone 14 Pro (or up to $500 off any iPhone 14 series) with 24 monthly bill credits plus tax when trading in an eligible device on almost all T-Mobile plans.

Pick up one iPhone 14 and get a second on Us (up to $700 off) with 24 monthly bill credits plus tax when adding a line on almost all T-Mobile plans.

Pick up any new Apple watch and get $200 off the second when adding a new watch line.

And at Metro by T-Mobile, starting September 16, anyone can get $200 off the iPhone 14 via instant rebate when they switch and verify ID on a qualifying plan!

For more details, please visit t-mobile.com/offers/apple-iphone-deals. Head here for T-Mobile for Business offers. Metro customers can check metrobyt-mobile.com on September 16 for more information.

For more details on iPhone 14 models, please visit www.apple.com.

Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. iPhone Offers: Contact us before cancelling service to continue remaining bill credits, or credits stop & balance on required finance agreement is due (e.g. $999.99 – iPhone 14 Pro 128GB / $799.99 iPhone 14 128GB / $499.99 – Apple Watch S8 41mm ALM). Qualifying credit, service, and (for On Us/$500 off) trade-in (e.g., iPhone 11 Pro) or (for BOGO and watch) new line required. In stores & on customer service calls, $35 assisted or upgrade support charge may be required. Must be active and in good standing to receive credits; allow 2 bill cycles. Metro: Excludes phone numbers currently on T-Mobile or active on Metro in last 180 days. Limit 2/household. 5G: Coverage not available in some areas. Some uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com.

iPhone 14 Plus available in October. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are subject to FCC rules as well as consumer protection, contractual, and other provisions of federal or state laws. It (they) cannot be sold or delivered until the FCC’s authorization process is complete.

