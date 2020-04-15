T-Mobile, Sprint and Metro by T-Mobile to Offer iPhone SE: a Powerful New Smartphone in a Popular Design

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–T-Mobile, Sprint and Metro by T-Mobile will offer the powerful and affordable new iPhone SE. Featuring A13 Bionic, the fastest chip ever in a smartphone, iPhone SE offers unparalleled performance with great battery life, and the best single-camera system in an iPhone that unlocks the benefits of Portrait mode. iPhone SE comes in three beautiful colors — black, white and (PRODUCT)RED — with a popular design built to withstand the elements with dust and water resistance. Customers can pre-order the new iPhone SE on Friday, April 17 online at t-mobile.com/offers/apple-iphone-deals and sprint.com/iphonese and it will be available on Friday, April 24 at T-Mobile, Sprint and Metro by T-Mobile.

