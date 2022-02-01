T-Mobile Honors Top Innovators at Inaugural “Unconventional” Awards

The Un-carrier recognizes customers who are disrupting their industries, breaking conventions and challenging the status quo

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Un-carrier is Un-conventional. So, it’s no surprise that T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) created an award to recognize and celebrate T-Mobile for Business customers who dare to innovate. The first-ever Unconventional Awards took place on September 29 at Mobile World Congress in Las Vegas, NV, honoring customers in three categories: Innovation in Customer Experience, Innovation in Employee Enablement and Innovation in Industry. T-Mobile awarded the first-place finishers in each category with a $25,000 in-kind donation to their charity of choice.





“We know a thing or two about innovating and transforming how work gets done, and we wanted to recognize that same spirit in the customers we support,” said Callie Field, President, T-Mobile Business Group. “We created the Unconventional Awards to honor organizations driving business and education forward with original thinking. This is more than just celebrating the winners’ accomplishments — it’s also a tribute to being bold and taking risks to advance business and education.”

Here are the first-place winners, recognized for their innovation in each category:

Customer Experience: Tennessee State University (Nashville, TN) – Developed an academic Esports program using T-Mobile 5G to recruit and retain underserved students by creating pathways from gaming to STEM.

Second and third place finishers in each category were awarded in-kind donations of $10,000 and $5,000, respectively, to their charity of choice, and include:

Customer Experience: 2 nd — Amazon Explore, Inc.; 3 rd — Motlow State Community College

Award criteria was based on embracing unconventional DNA, demonstrating originality and measuring impact — decided by a panel of judges including Phillipa Leighton-Jones, Barron’s Group SVP, The Trust, The Wall Street Journal; Will Townsend, VP & Principal Analyst — Networking & Security, Moor Insights & Strategy; Matthew Griffin, Founder, 311 Institute; and Kimberly Wyman, VP of Customer Care for Business, T-Mobile.

“We were all blown away by the creative ways organizations are pushing boundaries and evolving experiences for their employees, customers and students across a wide variety of industries,” said Wyman. “At T-Mobile, we’re all about forward-thinking solutions, and it was incredibly inspiring to see so many of our customers taking an unconventional path to find new ways of doing business.”

To learn more about the T-Mobile for Business Unconventional Awards, visit www.t-mobile.com/business/unconventional-awards.

