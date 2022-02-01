T-Mobile and Deutsche Telekom Reveal Winners of 5G-Powered Extended Reality Competition

Winning “T-Challenge” projects featured innovative ideas for Extended Reality solutions aimed at transforming retail with 5G

BONN, Germany & BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and T-Labs, Deutsche Telekom’s research and development unit, today announced the six winners of T-Challenge, a six-month-long worldwide competition for startups, developers, and designers to submit innovative research and solutions aimed at transforming retail with 5G and Extended Reality (XR) technology. The six winners were among 19 finalists who traveled to Bonn, Germany to present their solutions to top leaders at Deutsche Telekom and T-Mobile US. They’ll split nearly half a million U.S. dollars in prize money.

“5G is poised to unlock the true potential of Extended Reality, transforming the way we interact with the world around us – including the way we shop,” said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile U.S. “T-Challenge gives us a glimpse into the future with XR, and I can’t wait to see these innovators take their ideas to the next level.”

Team Graffiti from Marseille, France took the top spot in the “Solution Development” category for their idea that transforms the product buying experience with Augmented Reality. Golem Digital from Graz, Austria won the “Concept and Design” category for their idea of ByeByeQ that reduces wait times in stores by allowing customers to interact with remote consultants through XR. SightCall from Frankfurt, Germany and DeepBrainAI from Seoul, South Korea won second and third place in the “Solution Development” category. Code University from Berlin, Germany was the runner-up in the “Concept and Design” category, while Yona from Cologne, Germany took third place.

“We started our second T-Challenge with great expectations. The participants’ ideas far exceeded them. For example, we received solutions such as lifelike avatars paired with applications that are perfectly tailored to the needs of our customers. This enables us to further improve our service. We want to inspire people and act in line with their needs. I have seen a lot today that precisely meets this objective,” says Claudia Nemat, Member of the Board of Management for Technology and Innovation at Telekom.

With America’s largest and fastest nationwide 5G network as the foundation, T-Mobile fuels innovation and helps build the 5G ecosystem with a number of initiatives. The T-Mobile Accelerator, a program focused on building innovative solutions for 5G, is the lead 5G launch partner in North America for Qualcomm Technologies’ Snapdragon Spaces™ XR Developer Platform, working with developers and startups to build head worn AR applications for education, gaming, sports and entertainment. In addition, the Un-carrier also operates the T-Mobile Ventures investment fund and is a co-founder of the 5G Open Innovation Lab. Its recently unveiled Tech Experience 5G Hub is a 24,000 square foot workspace where entrepreneurs and partners can tap into 5G working alongside T-Mobile engineers.

