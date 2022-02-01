Syxsense’s VP of Global Channels Honored as a 2023 CRN Channel Chief

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Syxsense, a global leader in Unified Security and Endpoint Management solutions, today announced that its VP of Global Channels, Jose Rangel, was named to CRN’s 2023 Channel Chiefs list. This annual list honors the IT channel executives who continually demonstrate expertise, influence and innovation in channel leadership as they work to shape the IT channel with new strategies, programs, and partnerships. A panel of CRN Editors select the honorees based on channel dedication, industry stature, and accomplishments as channel advocates.

Jose Rangel was named to the list due to his proven track record of building, leading, and managing vendor sales channels across the US and EMEA. His experience spans several technology markets including emerging storage, cloud, and backup software. During his channel leadership roles, Rangel has revamped and transitioned channel programs from fulfillment models to partner proactive ecosystems, increasing partner-initiated pipeline and robust deal registration co-sell opportunities by more than 50%. He has worked with established channels and has extensive experience building global partner ecosystems with VARs, service providers, system integrators, and value-added distributors. Rangel and his channel programs have been recognized multiple times by CRN Magazine, and he is a 2021-2022 CRN Channel Chief.

“It’s an honor to once again be recognized by CRN alongside some of the best and brightest minds in the channel community,” said Rangel. “Our team has been working tirelessly to create a world-class channel program that delivers Unified Security and Endpoint Management solutions that not only drive new opportunities and revenue for partners, but help simplify endpoint management and security for their customers.”

“Once again, this year’s list gives well-deserved recognition to the IT Channel Chiefs who are dedicated to driving the channel agenda and advocating for the development of strong channel partnerships,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Under their exceptional leadership, influence, and innovation, the IT channel vendor community continues to deliver solutions and services that meet the rapidly evolving needs of their solution provider partners and their customers.”

CRN 2023 Channel Chiefs are helping solution provider partners and customers navigate an increasingly complex landscape of interconnected challenges and shifting industry dynamics. This year’s list represents the top IT executives responsible for building a robust channel ecosystem.

The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

About Syxsense

Syxsense is a leading software vendor providing endpoint security and IT operations management solutions to Managed Service Providers (MSPs), enterprises, and government organizations. Its solutions provide real-time visibility and control over endpoint devices, networks, and cloud infrastructure, helping organizations to protect against cyber threats, improve IT operations, and reduce risk.

Syxsense is the first Unified Security and Endpoint Management (USEM) platform that centralizes the three key elements of endpoint security management: security and patch vulnerability management, remediation, and compliance controlled by a powerful drag-and-drop workflow automation technology called Syxsense Cortex™. Syxsense is a single cloud-based platform, supporting Windows, Linux, Mac, and mobile devices on-premise and in the cloud. For more information, visit www.syxsense.com.

Follow Syxsense: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

© 2023 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Justin Hall



Voxus PR



253-441-5689



[email protected]