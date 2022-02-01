Syxsense Wins Three Cyber Defense Magazine Global InfoSec Awards at 2023 RSA Conference

Company recognized for Best Next Gen Endpoint Security, Hot Company in Zero Trust, and named Publisher’s Choice Security Company

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RSA Conference – Syxsense, a global leader in Unified Security and Endpoint Management (USEM) solutions, today announced that Cyber Defense Magazine, the organization responsible for hosting the 11th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at the 2023 RSA Conference, has named Syxsense as category winners for Next Gen Endpoint Security (for Syxsense Enterprise), Hot Company in Zero Trust (for Syxsense Zero Trust), and Publisher’s Choice Security Company.

Syxsense helps organizations reduce the complexity of endpoint management and security with USEM solutions that include Syxsense Manage, Syxsense Secure, and Syxsense Enterprise. These solutions enable customers to simplify endpoint management within an IT environment, ensure comprehensive vulnerability detection and remediation, achieve real-time visibility into endpoints, and conduct crucial activities such as patch management, device quarantine, policy-based compliance reporting, zero-trust endpoint evaluation, and more. It then layers on critical workflow protections that allow IT and security teams to automate the entire endpoint security process from beginning to end with a powerful, no-code workflow automation technology called Syxsense Cortex.

“We’re very excited to be at RSA showcasing our unique approach to simplifying IT and security complexity with a unified security and endpoint management platform. Being recognized by the Global InfoSec Awards for not only our product innovation with Syxsense Enterprise and our Zero Trust module, but also as a growing security company is further validation that we are helping customers meet their challenging and ever-changing IT and security needs,” said Ashley Leonard, Founder and CEO at Syxsense. “From our comprehensive vulnerability scanning and pre-built remediations to our powerful automation engine that helps teams easily build complex workflows with just a few clicks of a button, Syxsense is leading the charge to help organizations see, manage, and secure every endpoint, no matter where it is.”

“Syxsense embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

About Syxsense

Syxsense is a leading software vendor providing endpoint security and IT operations management solutions to Managed Service Providers (MSPs), enterprises, and government organizations. Its solutions provide real-time visibility and control over endpoint devices, networks, and cloud infrastructure, helping organizations to protect against cyber threats, improve IT operations, and reduce risk. Syxsense is the first Unified Security and Endpoint Management (USEM) platform that centralizes the three key elements of endpoint security management: security and patch vulnerability management, remediation, and compliance controlled by a powerful drag-and-drop workflow automation technology called Syxsense Cortex™. Syxsense is a single cloud-based platform supporting Windows, Linux, Mac, and mobile devices on-premises and in the cloud. For more information, visit www.syxsense.com.

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s eleventh year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com.

