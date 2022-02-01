Syxsense First to Combine Endpoint Security Scanning and Remediation for CIS Level 1 Benchmarking and Compliance

IT and security teams can now quickly evaluate endpoint compliance against more than 300 CIS Level 1 Benchmarks, accelerating vulnerability assessment and remediation

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Syxsense, a global leader in Unified Security and Endpoint Management (USEM) solutions, today announced Center for Internet Security (CIS) Level 1 Benchmarking support in Syxsense Enterprise, Syxsense Secure, and Syxsense Manage. With more than 300 CIS Level 1 scripts for evaluating endpoint compliance and security, IT and security teams can now quickly see the percentage of compliant devices, understand and rank the severity of threats, tap into the Syxsense knowledge base for more information, and instantly create remediation policies.

CIS Benchmarks are consensus-based best practices developed by a global community of cybersecurity professionals and experts to help secure the configuration of target systems. Governments, businesses, industries, and academia widely accept CIS Benchmarks as proof of compliance and Level 1 is the minimum configuration recommendation that’s considered essential and safe to apply to most systems without extensive performance impacts.

“Most organizations today handle endpoint compliance by either outsourcing to a CIS contractor or using disjointed security and management tools – both of which take too much time and resource. Syxsense solves these challenges by layering on CIS benchmarking to a solution that already unifies and automates endpoint security and management,” said Ashley Leonard, Founder and CEO at Syxsense. “We’re the first to combine more than 300 benchmarks with our knowledge base, giving teams the ability to immediately measure compliance, understand risk, fix the problems, and prove it with the proper reporting.”

With a built-in CIS Level 1 Benchmark assessment, Syxsense customers can scan and receive results in less than an hour on average. Users can instantly drill into individual benchmarks, rank by severity or compliance percentage, get detailed information on non-compliant devices along with remediation steps, and quickly upload remediation policies or controls to improve security and compliance. For example, one CIS guideline is “Account threshold is greater than 5 password attempts for lockout.” Results could show that only 5% of endpoints are compliant and that users could be susceptible to Brute Force password attacks. The team could then dive into additional remediation advice and resolve the issue directly in Syxsense to increase efficacy.

