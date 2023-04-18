Synthesis AI Unveils Synthesis Labs, Showcasing Generative AI High-Res Text-to-3D Capabilities

An industry first, Synthesis AI’s high-resolution text-to-3D accelerates development and lowers costs for 3D applications; Initial focus on digital human synthesis

SAN FRANCISCO, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Synthesis AI , a pioneer in synthetic data technologies, today introduced Synthesis Labs , which showcases new generative AI capabilities that enable the development of text-to-3D technologies, with an initial focus on digital humans. The new text-to-3D capabilities are the next step in Synthesis AI’s journey to support advanced AI applications, making the company the first ever to demonstrate text-to-3D digital human synthesis in high-resolution, cinematic quality.

By combining generative AI and cinematic VFX pipelines, the Synthesis AI platform produces perfectly labeled synthetic data to train ML models. The newest text-to-3D offerings, featured in Synthesis Labs, introduce prompt-based input and editing, making the no-code 3D generative AI capabilities more accessible to all experience levels – from deep-expertise CV/ML engineers to non-technical, non-developer users.

3D digital humans can be used in various consumer, public sector, industrial and enterprise applications, unlocking new opportunities for AR/VR, gaming, VFX, smart cities, virtual try-on (VTON), automotive, and industrial and manufacturing simulations. Customers across industries and use cases will be able to incorporate high-resolution 3D digital humans quickly and cost-effectively, further solidifying Synthesis AI as a leader in applied generative AI.

“The next generation of generative AI tools will rewrite the computer vision AI playbook across nearly every area of business,” said Yashar Behzadi, CEO and Founder of Synthesis AI. “Synthesis AI was founded on the thesis that the integration of generative AI and VFX technologies would enable a new paradigm for building AI models. The newest text-to-3D digital human capabilities are the natural next step in our vision of simulating and synthesizing the world.”

Synthesis AI has been at the forefront of generative AI innovation since the company was founded in 2019, spearheading the effort to introduce synthetic data as a foundational element of ML model training. In addition to publishing the first book on synthetic data , Synthesis AI was the founding member of the first and largest synthetic data research community, OpenSynthetics , first to commission an industry survey on the benefits of synthetic data, along with the first whitepaper on the development of state-of-the-art facial models. This announcement comes months after the launch of Synthesis Humans and Synthesis Scenarios , which represent the broadest and deepest offerings of human-centric synthetic data. The latest text-to-3D offerings are just the beginning of Synthesis AI’s mission to enable enterprise, industrial and public sector customers to simulate reality by synthesizing any person, place or object.

The new text-to-3D digital human capabilities will be available to a select group of beta testers starting in Q2. For more information and to apply for beta access, please visit https://synthesis.ai/labs .

About Synthesis AI

Synthesis AI, headquartered in San Francisco, brings together generative AI and cinematic visual effects (VFX) to create synthetic data and 3D models. The company’s generation platform provides computer vision and ML developers with labeled images, videos and 3D assets for a broad range of enterprise, consumer and public sector applications. Synthesis AI helps customers accelerate development cycles, lower costs, and build ethical, privacy-compliant AI. Customers include Amazon, Apple, Google, Sony, Intel, Toyota, Ford, John Deere, and others. For more information about how Synthesis AI is pioneering generative AI and synthetic data, visit the company’s website , blog , and LinkedIn page .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synthesis-ai-unveils-synthesis-labs-showcasing-generative-ai-high-res-text-to-3d-capabilities-301799905.html

SOURCE Synthesis AI