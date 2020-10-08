Syniverse First to Offer Inbound 5G Roaming Service in Japan

Syniverse Solutions Enable Mobile Users in Japan to Benefit from 5G

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G—Syniverse, the world’s most connected company, today said it is working with NTT DOCOMO, INC. to be the first to offer inbound 5G roaming service to mobile operators and their mobile customers when traveling to Japan. DOCOMO is Japan’s leading mobile operator with more than 80 million subscriptions and one of the world’s foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies.





DOCOMO launched in September an inbound 5G roaming service to allow foreign mobile operators and their customers visiting Japan to roam on DOCOMO’s 5G network.

Syniverse is using its IPX Network as a core solution to enable DOCOMO’s 5G roaming service. The Syniverse solution reduces complexity and delivers end-to-end quality of service to ensure roaming and interworking for mobile services, with a secure and reliable network connected to more than 750 mobile operators in more than 150 countries.

DOCOMO plans to actively collaborate with other foreign mobile operators around the world to gradually expand the number of countries where travelers to Japan can enjoy seamless 5G roaming service. 5G service is rapidly becoming more prevalent around the world with more than 105 commercial launches resulting in 7% penetration with one-third of the population to be covered by 5G networks by 2025, according to the GSMA.

The Syniverse IPX Network and Diameter Signaling Services serve as the bridge between 4G LTE and 5G since the two technologies will have to interoperate for many years to come. Syniverse provides active mediation services enabling mobile operators to launch 5G roaming, providing the critical 4G to 5G interoperability required. Syniverse has also developed and launched a 5G roaming hub and 5G signaling proxy service to help mobile operators launch more advanced services based on the 5G stand-alone architecture.

Additionally, in support of DOCOMO customers outbound roaming with 5G capable handsets, the Syniverse Mobile Policy Control Center (MPCC) enables DOCOMO to monitor and control the data speed used by these devices, should they latch onto their roaming partners 5G networks. The MPCC solution provides added data management to ensure a quality user experience and cost containment for DOCOMO.

Enabling cross-network 5G roaming for mobile users is the first step in delivering on the promise that 5G will ultimately foster larger ecosystems of industries and market sectors. A global study by Heavy Reading and commissioned by Syniverse shows 59% of mobile operators expect to shift focus from subscribers to these business ecosystems. In addition, 77% said they expect to offer advanced 5G business services, which will power such innovations as smart cities, smart driving, healthcare systems, factory operations, and virtual reality broadcasting.

CLICK TO TWEET: .@Syniverse, the world’s most #connected company, & @NTTDOCOMO collaborate to offer first inbound #5G #roaming service for foreign #mobileoperators & their customers traveling in Japan. #syniverse #DOCOMO https://bit.ly/34CGwsc

Supporting Quote

John Wick, Senior Vice President, Network, Syniverse

“Syniverse has been serving mobile operators globally since the roaming started and our industry-leading technologies like IPX Network and Diameter Signaling Service always play a significant role to interoperate networks for operators and their users, no exception in 5G. As part of the global mobile industry, Syniverse commits to all carriers from the regions and congratulate DOCOMO to be the first to provide 5G roaming service in Japan, pioneering the market with our cutting-edge technologies. We expect there will be more 5G participating operators to come through us to bridge the world.”

Digital Assets

Supporting Resources

About Syniverse

Syniverse is the world’s most connected company, revolutionizing how businesses connect, engage, and exchange with their customers. For decades, we have delivered the innovative software and services that transform mobile experiences and power the planet. Our secure global network reaches almost every person and device on Earth. Our communications platform is industry-recognized as the best of its kind. And each year, we process over $35 billion in transactions, revolutionizing how goods and services are exchanged. Which is why the most recognizable brands—nearly every mobile communications provider, the largest global banks, the world’s biggest tech companies, and thousands more—rely on us to shape their future.

Contacts

Kevin Petschow



[email protected]

+1.813.637.5084

Makenna Imholte



[email protected]

+1.813.460.8112