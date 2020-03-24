SyncDog Named Winner in the 16th Annual Info Security PG’s 2020 Global Excellence Awards®

Secure.Systems Recognized as Top Solution for Data Loss Prevention and Mobile Security

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SyncDog Inc., the leading Independent Software Vendor (ISV) for next generation mobile security and data loss prevention, today announced that Info Security Products Guide (ISPG), the industry’s leading information security research and advisory guide, has named Secure.Systems a winner in the Global Excellence Awards®. Secure.Systems, SyncDog’s secure application workspace, received gold in the Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solution category and silver in the Mobile Security category.

“We are proud to be recognized by ISPG as an innovator in the mobile security and DLP market,” says Jonas Gyllensvaan, CEO of SyncDog. “Secure.Systems not only protects data on the device, but ensures that data stays secure as it moves throughout an organization’s network. Additionally, if a device should be lost or stolen, whether owned by the employee or employer, Secure.Systems provides peace of mind, as all corporate data can be wiped from the device.”

The modern workforce is becoming increasingly more mobile which underscores the need to secure corporate networks from growing mobile endpoint-threats. Secure.Systems empowers enterprises to increase employee productivity without compromising security, wherever employees are and on whichever device they choose. Built in compliance with NIST order 800-171, the Secure.Systems application is protected through a FIPS 140-2 certified, AES 256-bit encrypted app container. It can be deployed over the cloud, on-premise, or a combination of both, to employee or contractor devices to ensure security and convenience.

SyncDog enables enterprises and mobile workers to effectively communicate by offering a workspace of applications that enables secure collaboration, improving every employee’s ability to be productive, without sacrificing a strong end user app experience. Secure.Systems supports numerous integrations, making it easy to adopt and implement. Most recently, the company partnered with SecureAge, adding their SecureAPlus and SecureData functions to augment Secure.Systems’ capabilities as a mobile-centric secure workspace. To stay up to date on all news SyncDog visit www.syncdog.com.

About SyncDog Inc.

SyncDog is the leading ISV for building mobile frameworks that extend app functionality to devices while securing corporate and government networks from mobile-endpoint threats. SyncDog’s flagship solution, Secure.Systems, delivers a rich and unimpeded mobile experience for employees working remotely, and supports a multitude of enterprise productivity apps within a NIST-certified (FIPS 140-2 cert. #2687) workspace. Secure.Systems is ideal for organizations that want to deliver a rich mobile app experience across BYOD, CYOD (choose your own device), or other endpoint device policy. Secure.Systems is a natural complement to security and compliance auditing initiatives to satisfy the mandates of HIPAA, GDPR, PCI DSS, GLBA, FISMA, and other laws/standards for data security.

Secure.Systems can be deployed as a managed service from https://secure.systems or as an on-premise solution. Additionally, Secure.Systems can be found on the Microsoft Azure and MobileIron marketplace exchanges, as well as on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play Store (Android).

Contacts

LaunchTech Communications



Cole Christy, 619-972-9836



[email protected]