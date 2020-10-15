Sway Boys Take Over Apple Charts with New Podcasts

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Proving that they’re a multi-talented force to be reckoned with, on October 14th, the guys from Sway LA held the #3, #6, #27, and #49 spots on the Apple Podcast charts. With series recently launched by Noah Beck, Josh Richards, Bryce Hall, and Griffin Johnson, the TikTok superstars and entrepreneurs are showing that they can go viral far beyond social media.

#3-rated podcast The Rundown brings together social media A-listers Beck and Richards in a sit-down to discuss their favorite movies and TV shows. Richards also hosts BFFs, the series in the #6 slot. Hosted alongside Barstool Sports owner David Scott Portnoy, it features the two buddies talking about everything from dominating TikTok in L.A. to running a media empire in NYC.

Capital University finds investor Anthony “Pomp” Pompliano schooling TikTok megastar Hall in the basics of investing and creating generational wealth. For Young and Hung, Sway heartthrob Johnson teams up with R-rated comedy sports commentator Bob Menery to take on the week’s most viral sports and pop culture topics in a Gen-Z-meets-Boomer meeting of the minds.

It’s been an exciting year for the Sway LA crew. Richards signed a recording contract with TalentX Records and joined social media platform Triller as its chief strategy officer. Johnson and Beck also joined Triller as strategic advisers. Meanwhile, Hall joined Richards in creating energy drink line Ani Energy and has invested in companies such as Lendtable, Humaning, AON3D and Stir.

To learn more about TalentX Entertainment, the team behind Sway LA, visit talentxent.com.

