Supplyframe’s DesignLab to Launch The BOM, a Podcast Celebrating Design

PASADENA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Supplyframe today announced the launch of The BOM (short for “bill of materials”), a weekly Supplyframe DesignLab Podcast which will present digestible conversations with the world’s leading innovators, hackers, and entrepreneurs.

Hosted by DesignLab’s Head of Design and Partnerships, Majenta Strongheart, The BOM will explore how hardware projects are built and brought to market, investigate technological solutions to the world’s toughest challenges, and help bridge the gaps between makers, startups, and investors. Overall, it will celebrate the transformative power of design.

Starting Tuesday, June 7, The BOM will be available every week on Apple and Spotify. New episodes drop every Tuesday.

“The podcast has something for everyone, from seasoned hackers and seed investors to folks who want to know a little more about the everyday design around them,” Strongheart said. “I couldn’t be more excited to showcase the incredible innovators from every corner of the hardware design ecosystem. Everyone can learn a little something from these conversations.”

The BOM was conceived to spark curiosity and creativity and gain access to expert design insights from industry leaders and innovators.

“Whether you’re an electronics industry professional, seasoned hacker, or just trying to help your mom figure out how to use her computer, this podcast will take you on a journey to discover the latest design solutions to today’s toughest challenges,” Strongheart continued.

The podcast will be broken up into monthly themes, which will include DesignLab’s Audience, Open Source Technology for Social Impact, and The Power of the Digital Twin. Guests will include investors like Baukunst Co-Founder and General Partner Kate McAndrew, makers like DigiKey Technical Content Creator Jayy Moss, and entrepreneurs like OpenMV President and Co-Founder Kwabena Agyeman.

“The stories behind great products are often reduced to stories of great engineering, when they are really the stories of great people,” McAndrew said. “These are those stories.”

As Head of Design and Partnerships at DesignLab, Strongheart works at the intersection of technology, design, social innovation, science, and fine arts. She is interested in socially positive design and collaboration, focusing on the ways design thinking and problem solving can contribute to a diverse range of conversations. Through her work, she aims to spark curiosity, provide access to new topics, and encourage human-to-human connection.

