Supply Chain Now Expands Program Portfolio to Focus on Innovation

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#supplychainnow–Supply Chain Now, the voice of supply chain, today announced the addition of two new programs, Digital Transformers and TekTok, to a growing digital media portfolio focused on global supply chain innovation and digital transformation.

The new series significantly enhance the Supply Chain Now program portfolio and tap two esteemed thought leaders, Kevin L. Jackson and Karin Bursa to help businesses access compelling insights, spur innovation and accelerate digital business transformation.

In collaboration with Kevin L. Jackson, CEO of GC GlobalNet and best-selling author, Digital Transformers will spotlight digital business transformations throughout the global supply chain industry and beyond. This initiative comes on the heels of Jackson’s most recent best-selling book, “Click to Transform,” which hit #1 across multiple Amazon charts.

The TekTok Digital Supply Chain will be hosted by Karin Bursa, the 2020 Supply Chain Pro to Know of the Year and leverages Bursa's more than 25 years of supply chain and technology expertise. TekTok will help listeners eliminate the noise and focus on the information and inspiration they need to transform their businesses, drive supply chain success and enable them to replace risky inventory investments with valuable digital insights.

With these new programs, Supply Chain Now brings additional topics and perspectives to a community of over one million with exclusive content including podcasts, livestreams, vlogs, webinars, blogs and more. In addition to the organic content of these and other shows, multi-touch digital media campaigns are available through a variety of sponsor packages, allowing companies of all sizes to take share their offerings to the highly engaged Supply Chain Now community.

“Supply chain is foundational to every business and essential to driving digital transformation,” said Kevin L. Jackson, CEO of GC GlobalNet and author of the best-selling book, “Click to Transform.” “I’m excited to be partnering with Supply Chain Now and look forward to contributing on a variety of topics with Digital Transformers.”

“Supply Chain Now is Feedspot’s #1 Supply Chain Management Podcast to follow in 2020, which underscores the momentum around an engaged global community of supply chain professionals,” said Karin Bursa, host of TekTok. “I have been a fan of the Supply Chain Now digital media platform and team for years and am excited to collaborate on this new program initiative with the TekTok Digital Supply Chain podcast.”

“We have recently seen digital transformation become a focal point of the supply chain industry and our audience collectively crave more insights on the topic from proven thought leaders,” said Scott Luton, founder and CEO, Supply Chain Now. “We believe these new initiatives with Kevin L. Jackson and Karin Bursa answer a compelling need in the industry and are very excited to launch both Digital Transformers and TekTok programs.”

The Supply Chain Now portfolio includes featured programs as well as a variety of sponsored digital media offerings. For more information on Supply Chain Now or sponsorship opportunities for Digital Transformers and TekTok Digital Supply Chain podcasts, please visit www.supplychainnow.com or contact Amanda Luton [email protected].

About Supply Chain Now:

Supply Chain Now digital media brings together thought-leaders, influencers and practitioners to spotlight the people, technology, best practices, critical issues, and new opportunities impacting global supply chain performance today and tomorrow. Our leaders are frequently sourced to provide insights into supply chain news, technology, disruption and innovation, and rank in the top 25 on multiple industry thought-leadership lists. Supply Chain Now digital media content includes podcasts, livestreaming, vlogs, virtual events, and articles that have accumulated millions of views, plays and reads since 2017 and continue to reach a growing global audience. Our podcasts have hit Apple Podcasts business leadership charts in over 60 countries. Supply Chain Now is listed in “Best Supply Chain Podcasts We Could Find” by Player FM and ranks #1 on Feedspot.com, “Top 10 Supply Chain Management Audio Podcasts & Radio You Must Subscribe & Listen To in 2020.” For more information, visit https://supplychainnow.com or follow on LinkedIn or Twitter: @_supplychainnow

