Supply Chain Now Expands Lineup to Increase Coverage of Procurement

The Dial P for Procurement Livestream and Podcast will Explore the Business Value of Spend Management with the Power of the Supply Chain

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#procurement–Supply Chain Now, the voice of supply chain, today announced the addition of a new monthly program, Dial P for Procurement, to a growing digital media portfolio focused on global supply chain innovation and digital transformation.

With this new series, the Supply Chain Now program portfolio expands to serve the corporate procurement community and features the experience, insights, and expertise of top procurement industry influencer Kelly Barner.

Kelly Barner is the Owner and Managing Director of Buyers Meeting Point and is one of the most prolific writers in procurement. During her nearly 2-decade career in procurement, she has been a practitioner, a consultant, and an independent thought leader. Kelly also serves as the General Manager at Art of Procurement and Business Survey Chair for the ISM-New York Report on Business, and has co-authored three books: ‘Supply Market Intelligence for Procurement Professionals’, ‘Procurement at a Crossroads’, and ‘Finance Unleashed.’

Dial P for Procurement will address the trends and topics of greatest concern to Chief Procurement Officers and procurement teams, and the individuals in the enterprise tasked with converting the capabilities of the companies in their company’s supply chain into a distinct and lasting competitive advantage.

“I have always appreciated the style and substance of Supply Chain Now’s content and believe that the live, dynamic nature of their programming is exactly what aspirational procurement professionals and teams need,” said Kelly Barner. “The field of procurement is rising in strategic importance and evolving at a rate that justifies nothing less than direct audience engagement on the most critical topics of the day. That is what we will aim to deliver through the Dial P for Procurement program.”

With this new program, Supply Chain Now brings additional topics and perspectives to a community of over one million with exclusive content including podcasts, livestreams, vlogs, webinars, blogs and more. “As we’ve continued to expand our programming, our community has been demanding more Procurement leadership & best practices-focused content and conversations,” says Supply Chain Now CEO & Founder, Scott Luton. “In my mind, there’s not a better, more trusted person to lead those conversations than Kelly Barner. Our team is thrilled to collaborate further with Kelly, building on our long-standing partnership to better serve our global audience.”

The Supply Chain Now portfolio includes featured programs as well as a variety of sponsored digital media offerings.

About Supply Chain Now:

Supply Chain Now digital media brings together thought-leaders, influencers and practitioners to spotlight the people, technology, best practices, critical issues, and new opportunities impacting global supply chain performance today and tomorrow. Our leaders are frequently sourced to provide insights into supply chain news, technology, disruption and innovation, and rank in the top 25 on multiple industry thought-leadership lists. Supply Chain Now digital media content includes podcasts, livestreaming, vlogs, virtual events, and articles that have accumulated millions of views, plays and reads since 2017 and continue to reach a growing global audience. Our podcasts have hit Apple Podcasts business leadership charts in over 60 countries. Supply Chain Now is listed in “Best Supply Chain Podcasts We Could Find” by Player FM and ranks #1 on Feedspot.com, “Top 10 Supply Chain Management Audio Podcasts & Radio You Must Subscribe & Listen To in 2020.” For more information, visit https://supplychainnow.com or follow on LinkedIn or Twitter: @_supplychainnow

