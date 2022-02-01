Supersonic From Unity Makes Significant Updates to its Platform, Providing a Quicker Path to Game Growth for Mobile Game Developers

Supersonic from Unity deepens its white box approach to game publishing with upgrades including level analytics, crash center checks, a multi-platform marketability tool and more.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Unity (NYSE: U), the world’s leading platform for creating and growing real-time 3D (RT3D) content, today announced a major update to its mobile game publishing solution Supersonic. The update builds on Supersonic’s white box approach to publishing, giving hyper-casual game developers increased access to data, insights and knowledge to help them make more informed decisions. This is another step forward for Unity’s end-to-end platform that provides game developers with a comprehensive set of tools for each stage of their development journey.

Four of the key tools included in the update are Level Analytics, Crash Center, a Marketability Tool, and Wisdom Next SDK – all of which work to automate and simplify the publishing process, allowing developers to focus on building great games that will reach the right audience:

Level Analytics provides developers with a customized view of how each level in their game is performing. Hyper-casual game developers test tens of concepts a month and current analytics solutions can be very complex and time consuming, and difficult to translate into actionable insights. Level Analytics minimizes the time, effort and knowledge needed to gather data from different sources, build a funnel, and plug it into the game. The dynamic Level Analytics dashboard shows how each level in a game is performing in relation to its benchmarks, so that outliers can easily be spotted, A/B tested, and improved.

Crash Center checks the health of a game, helping developers determine if their prototype is underperforming due to a technical issue as opposed to a concept issue. It highlights when a game’s crash rate shifts from its benchmarks and enables a developer to drill down to the version release, device type, geographic location and OS version. This transparency ensures that potential hits are not overlooked due to a technical issue bringing down their metrics.

The Marketability Tool analyzes a game’s marketability across different channels and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) – such as creatives win rate, placement and Cost Per Install – to better predict a game’s potential to reach and attract a meaningful audience. Developers have full transparency into what did and didn’t work well, and why, so they can decide early on which titles they want to keep investing in and, eventually, launch.

Last but not least, Supersonic’s Wisdom Next SDK, which enables developers to quickly and easily access all of the Supersonic tools, is now available right from the prototyping stage. This speeds up the onboarding process and accelerates the game testing timeline. The SDK is constantly and automatically updated with the relevant tools based on the stage the game is at in the launch process, allowing developers to spend less time on managing their games’ growth and more time on game iterations and development.

“This latest Supersonic update will further ensure that mobile game developers have access to as much data transparency at their fingertips as they need so they have visibility into what’s working well in their game and what isn’t. Ultimately, we want to give them the tools they need to make their games even better and bring their vision to life,” explains Nadav Ashkenazy, General Manager of Supersonic from Unity.

About Unity

Unity is the world’s leading end-to-end platform for content creators of all sizes to successfully realize their vision. Our platform provides a comprehensive set of software solutions that support them through the entire development lifecycle as they build, run, and grow immersive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. For more information, visit Unity.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding ​​Forward-Looking Statements

This publication contains “forward-looking statements,” as that term is defined under federal securities laws, including, in particular, statements about Unity’s plans, strategies and objectives. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Further information on these and additional risks that could affect Unity’s results is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) which are available on the Unity Investor Relations website. Statements herein speak only as of the date of this release, and Unity assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this publication except as required by law.

Contacts

Ilana Stemmer



[email protected]

+972-54-286-0810