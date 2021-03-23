Super Squares® Takes Sports Prediction and Squares to a New Level With Super Squares® Hockey Edition

Live mobile game show app soft launched a seven-week hockey pilot last night, starting with the nationally televised Minnesota Wild and Anaheim Ducks game

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Super Squares®, the live mobile game show that launches Advertising as a Sport™, announces it will be trading the football field for the ice rink, unveiling its hockey pilot for the NHL’s passionate fans. Super Squares® Hockey Edition officially debuted during last night’s game between the Minnesota Wild and Anaheim Ducks, and over the next seven weeks, will be delivering a Total Content Experience™ to hockey fans nationwide. The hockey edition of Super Squares® is believed to be the first ever squares game for hockey, with players earning points for matching each team’s Shots On Goal at the end of each period of play. The free-to-play app will unveil new game features that allow players to get even more involved in the action by using second screens to predict, react, and square up over the course of a full match.





Last Fall, Super Squares® enabled tens of thousands of football fans to experience an exciting, new second screen experience that allowed them, and the brands that make this all possible, to become part of the game. In addition to the novel gameplay that players loved during the NFL season, including the pre-game predictions and reactive quizzes, Super Squares® will be introducing new On-Demand “Bonus Break” questions that will be asked at any point during the game. These real-time questions will debut in early April, and may include sports and brand trivia questions about the current game, the team, the players, or Sponsors, and are designed to help broadcast partners keep fans more fully engaged – even during intermissions.

With games scheduled each Monday and Wednesday through to the playoffs, over $3,000 in guaranteed prizes will be up for grabs weekly, awarded to the top 10 Game Group winners for each game, with the best Predictors each week winning an Indian® eFTR® Jr. electric mini-bike. As with the just-completed football Pilot, players (“Buddies”) who refer friends to play Super Squares® will be awarded matching prizes when their friends finish in the top 10 each game. The daily and weekly prizes are in addition to the potential award of $200,000 to the player (and their Buddy) who scores a “Perfect Game” in the next seven weeks.

“Hockey fans are among the most passionate pro sports fans out there, yet they can feel forgotten compared to fans of more popular sports. We want to show avid hockey fans the appreciation they deserve by expanding Super Squares® into the NHL as the next sport we support,” said Frank Maggio, founder and CEO of React. “We are now delivering higher levels of fan engagement for U.S. hockey fans, who will compete from home, becoming part of the game and winning themselves by paying attention during the game.”

“As for brands, their messages are delivered as part of a fun, free gaming experience where consumers are paying heightened attention within an adrenalized experience,” adds Maggio. “The Super Squares® platform is React’s first demonstration of using its proprietary technology to deliver the Total Content Experience™ to consumers of live content. We help broadcasters choreograph the attention of viewers across both screens (TV and mobile) while enhancing the value and excitement of branded content including commercials. We will be demonstrating this during NASCAR races this fall, and will move into international arenas including the Premier League soon. Eventually, we expect to support non-sports content including news, awards programs, and reality TV. Reactive advertising and gamification deliver the solution, and it’s now ready for prime time.”

Maggio and his team see the Total Content Experience™ mindset, once adopted by broadcasters, as powering a renaissance in live TV viewing. “If we want to get back to the excitement of ‘Must See TV,’ we’ll have to find ways of adding ‘Must See Advertising’ and second screen engagement into the mix. Super Squares® is a huge step in that direction.”

Super Squares® is a patent-protected, free mobile version of the popular score-matching “squares” game that allows sports fans to play against each other every week during the airing of NFL and NHL games, and eventually other pro sports. Players are presented with a blend of prediction and ad-based quizzes to answer before and after the game starts, and win prizes for correct answers, accurate predictions, and partial or full matching of their Super Square to the games’ score or other stats. Super Squares® is available for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play. For more information on Super Squares visit www.SuperSquares.com

Founded by adtech and media measurement maverick Frank Maggio, React LLC is an experiential advertising technology and entertainment company that thinks of “advertising as a sport™.” By adrenalizing advertising™, React excites audiences with rewarding, branded two-screen experiences during the most viewed and attended sporting and media events in the world. The company’s commitment to “respect, protect, and reward attention” honors user privacy by never selling or sharing personally identifiable information. Details about React can be found at www.react.net, and Super Squares® details are available at www.SuperSquares.com.

