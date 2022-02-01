Sunset Studios Announces New Production Services Division and Rebrand of Service Companies

Zio Studio Services and Star Waggons now operating as Sunset Studios

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sunset Studios, a leading global vertically integrated studio business, today announced that its two recently acquired companies, Star Waggons and Zio Studio Services, will operate as Sunset Studios, effective today. The fleet of specialized production vehicles, trucks, vans, restroom trailers and other equipment will be rebranded as Sunset Studios, while continuing to offer a Star Waggons product line of luxury cast and multi-cast makeup, wardrobe and production trailers. Sunset Studios’ transportation and logistics services provide production clients with fleet and equipment for feature films, episodic productions, commercials, festivals and special events on both Sunset Studios lots and on location. The entire fleet will be available for booking through the Sunset Studios platform.

Louis Dargenzio, who founded and led Zio Studio Services since its inception in 2007, will serve as Sunset Studios’ President of Production Services. Jason Waggoner, whose family founded Star Waggons in 1977, will continue in a leadership role as Chief Operating Officer, Production Services.

“The Sunset Studios brand is widely recognized and respected in the industry, and I am excited to be leading its new production services division that will provide our clients with a more comprehensive and streamlined offering that strengthens Sunset Studios’ core sound stage business,” said Dargenzio.

The newly integrated Sunset Studios transportation fleet collectively includes more than 1,100 luxury location trailers, specialized vehicles and other equipment for the entertainment production industry. It services many studio productions in Southern California, with additional operations in Albuquerque, Atlanta and Vancouver.

About Sunset Studios

Sunset Studios is a leading global vertically integrated provider of production facilities and services, including sound stages, equipment and transportation assets. Home to iconic television shows and award-winning movies for more than a century, Sunset Studios provides a world-class, streamlined production experience for major media companies such as Disney, Netflix and Apple. For more information, please visit https://www.sunsetstudios.com/.

Contacts

Miranda Sanders



(413) 695-7731



[email protected]