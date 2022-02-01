Suffolk San Diego Moves Office Downtown to Accommodate Significant Growth

Based in the heart of a growing technology and life sciences hub, Suffolk San Diego relocates its regional office to Downtown San Diego, crystallizing its future growth and expansion potential across Southern California

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Suffolk, one of the largest and most innovative real estate and construction enterprises in the country, has selected Downtown San Diego as the home of its newest office in Southern California. Suffolk opted to move from a suburban setting to a location with more potential for collaboration, innovation and inspiration in the heart of the city, and its employees look forward to their return to the office.

Suffolk joins a growing number of businesses across sectors that are relocating to and revitalizing the downtown area, including both startups and established organizations in technology and life science industries. As San Diego continues to invest in major downtown redevelopments and improvements, Suffolk is primed to support the community with future projects in its own backyard, keeping a finger on the pulse of the region as the company grows its local footprint.

Zach Hammond, General Manager of Suffolk San Diego, has close ties to the downtown area as an appointed member of the 2023 San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. Propelled by conversations underway with local communities, business groups and individuals, including San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, Suffolk and its leadership are committed to collaborating closely with neighboring organizations to support affordable housing needs, hospitality developments and other regional efforts to revitalize the downtown area.

“Downtown San Diego is centered around a community of forward-thinking, change-making businesses,” said Hammond. “As we settle into our new office and continue to expand our presence in the region, Suffolk is thrilled to be located in the core of this innovative group of organizations and individuals that are bringing renewed life and spirit to the city center and beyond.”

Located in the Little Italy neighborhood of San Diego, the new Suffolk office is teeming with excitement and opportunity, both inside and out. Boosted by increased employee interest in a return to the office, Suffolk has doubled its office space and equipped its team with added features and technology for collaboration. Notably, Suffolk’s new office boasts an interactive CoLab, a dedicated space with visual displays and tools to evaluate, nurture and distribute technologies and innovative processes. This includes a live jobsite feed for an eagle-eye perspective on project safety, logistics and production, and a virtual reality cave for visualizing and reviewing projects using 3D assets.

Suffolk is building upon its 11 years with an active presence in San Diego with a dedication to support its community by bringing job opportunities to the local market. The company believes in the power of people and the importance of collaboration, employing over 85 people in San Diego, more than 40 percent of whom are female and BIPOC employees. Suffolk works hard to attract, retain and develop teams that are diverse in thought, perspectives and backgrounds, and in honor of its local business impacts, Suffolk San Diego was recognized by the San Diego Business Journal as a winner of the 2020 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion’s Corporate & Social Responsibility Award.

Suffolk continuously strives to build projects and relationships simultaneously through reliable, inventive, collaborative and forward-thinking teamwork. Combined with an arsenal of innovative tools and technology to streamline the construction process, Suffolk has positioned itself as a champion of its craft and reliable builder to the communities it serves. Within San Diego, Suffolk continues to lead notable projects in the affordable housing, residential, assisted living, higher education, hospitality and life science sectors.

About Suffolk

Suffolk is a national company with $5.0 billion in annual revenue, 2,600 employees and main offices in Boston (headquarters), New York, Miami, West Palm Beach, Tampa, Estero, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and San Diego. Suffolk serves clients in every major industry sector, including healthcare, science and technology, education, gaming, transportation/aviation, and commercial. Suffolk is privately held and is led by founder, chairman and CEO John Fish. Suffolk is ranked #23 on the Engineering News Record list of “Top 400 Contractors.” For more information, visit www.suffolk.com and follow Suffolk on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram.

