Studio Technologies to Showcase Advanced Broadcast Audio Solutions at IBC 2022

Company Will Display its Latest Intercom and Announcer’s Consoles, a New “Dante® Bridge,” and More

AMSTERDAM, AUGUST 23, 2022 – Studio Technologies, manufacturer of high-quality audio, video, and fiber-optic solutions, will present its latest solutions at IBC 2022 (Stand 8.F93), including its Model 209 Talent Console, Model 354 Talk Station, Model 5304 Intercom Station, Model 5422A Dante Intercom Audio Engine, and Model 5482 Dante Bridge. Like many of the Studio Technologies products, these units support Dante® Audio-over-Ethernet (AoE) technology for direct integration into contemporary applications. They are also compatible with AES67, SMPTE® ST 2110, and support Audinate’s Dante Domain Manager™ software application.

“We continue to develop innovative audio solutions for modern, Dante-enabled applications,” says Gordon Kapes, President of Studio Technologies. “We’re excited to have our European team meet with an array of production personnel at IBC and demonstrate how they can seamlessly incorporate these products into their workflows.”

The Model 209 Talent Console is an “all-Dante” solution that can deliver excellent audio in a variety of podcast, voiceover rooms, and fixed/REMI broadcast applications. Users need only a Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) connection, a microphone, and headphones or an earpiece to deploy a unique combination of microphone input, headphone output, remote control, and tally-output resources into contemporary, complex Dante environments.

The Model 354 Talk Station enables voice paging, music, audio-file playback, intercom, and broadcast talent cueing in a variety of permanent installation and live-event settings. Only a gooseneck microphone and a PoE Ethernet connection are needed for the unit to become part of a sophisticated networked application. The Model 354 supports four output channels and can be routed as desired to sets of amplifiers or amplified speakers.

The Model 5304 Intercom Station is designed to serve as a user interface for a variety of applications, including on-air and production television, live events, theater, industrial, aerospace, house of worship, and corporate AV. Production personnel can establish four independent talk and listen channels with just a headset and a PoE Ethernet connection. It’s simple to create a sophisticated party-line (PL) intercom application with just these units and an associated Dante-enabled audio processing device.

The Model 5422A Dante Intercom Audio Engine is an enhanced version of the original offering, adding new features including a sophisticated Auto Mix function for enhanced party-line and audio mixing to support a variety of broadcast, production, and related applications. The unit also includes expanded network connectivity with three Gigabit Ethernet ports, which can better meet the needs of larger, multi-network installations.

The Model 5482 Dante Bridge provides a means of interconnecting (“bridging”) up to 64 channels of audio on independent LANs or Dante domains. The Model 5482 provides three Gigabit Ethernet network ports, allowing support for both switched and redundant Dante operation along with a separate management network connection. Each network “side” can be independently configured to match the unique demands of an application.

Depending on the specific Studio Technologies product, configuration is performed using a web browser or the free STcontroller software application. Production personnel can use STcontroller to quickly and easily configure many units’ operating capabilities to meet the exact needs of their workflow. STcontroller is offered in versions that are compatible with the WinOS® and macOS™ operating systems.

“I’m looking forward to showcasing Studio Technologies’ advanced solutions to the European market at IBC,” says Mark Townsend, Sales Manager for international markets at Studio Technologies. “Getting back onto the IBC show floor will help to continue to grow Studio Technologies’ reputation as a leading Dante exponent.”