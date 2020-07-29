Studio Technologies Products Now Available Through Markertek and TecNec

Tower Products Brands Offering Studio Technologies’ Advanced Audio Solutions in Response to Customer Demand

SKOKIE, IL, JULY 29, 2020 – Markertek Video Supply and TecNec Distributing, subsidiaries of Tower Products Incorporated, are premier, nationwide suppliers of technical video production gear for more than 30 years. Requests from major TV broadcast and sports video customers prompted Markertek and TecNec to begin selling products from Studio Technologies, manufacturer of high-quality audio, video, and fiber-optic solutions. The companies have since developed a growing partnership, bolstered by strong interest from their customer bases.

“Studio Technologies has a tremendous name in our industry for quality products,” said Greg DeCelle, VP Marketing, Tower Products Incorporated. “Our customers are always pleased by the ease of integration with their existing workflows, and we have received overwhelmingly positive feedback.”

Developing a relationship with Studio Technologies was an obvious fit for Markertek and TecNec. Both companies serve identical customer bases, including audio and video producers in broadcast television, sports video, houses of worship, schools and universities, corporate, and more. Studio Technologies products also fit with the specific business model of TecNec Distributing, which serves dealers, resellers, and system integrators.

“We are always looking at ways to improve our customers’ experience,” says Gordon Kapes, president of Studio Technologies. “Expanding our reseller network with the addition of Markertek and TecNec is an exciting new initiative for us and we look forward to working together to further support new and existing customers.”

Markertek and TecNec primarily offer intercom and IFB solutions from Studio Technologies, including the popular Model 45DC Intercom Interface with two independent, party-line audio channels. DeCelle explained that intercom is a particularly big category. With a strong initial response from customers, he added that he sees significant growth potential from their relationship with Studio Technologies. “Studio Technologies is a great fit for any of our live event customers,” he says. “Now that we have a direct relationship, we would like to expand the selection of products we’re able to offer our customers.

About Studio Technologies, Inc.

Studio Technologies, Inc. provides tailored, high-performance video, audio and fiber optic products for the professional audio and broadcast markets. Founded in 1978, the company is committed to designing and manufacturing dependable, cost-effective, and creative solutions for broadcast studio, stadium and corporate environments. Known for “designing for the way professionals work,” the company is recognized as an industry leader. Product categories include fiber-optic transport, intercom and IFB interfaces, announcer consoles, and loudspeaker monitor control systems. A growing line of Dante-enabled Audio-over-Ethernet products is receiving wide recognition. For more information, please visit the Studio Technologies website at www.studio-tech.com or call 847.676.9177.