Studio Technologies Product Catalog Delivers Superior Results On Range of Projects for The 2twelve Consulting Group

MANCHESTER, NH, JUNE 28, 2023 – As a specialist in providing creative and production services for live broadcasts and special events, the New England-based firm The 2twelve Consulting Group takes pride in helping clients realize their vision, approaching every project with a fresh eye, meticulous detail, and a passion for perfection. As a 20+ year industry veteran, 2twelve Group President and Founder Joshua Greenstein utilizes some of the best resources in the industry including a selection of equipment from Studio Technologies to deliver unrivaled results for his clients.

Greenstein’s first experience with Studio Technologies products goes back many years to the company’s Model 2A IFB Plus Series Central Controller. “We used Studio Technologies hardware as part of our intercom system integration when we were not living in a matrix intercom world,” says Greenstein. “As time went on and the technologies that were in my orbit migrated to Dante, I moved over to the Studio Technologies line of Dante-compatible products because of the company’s track record and the overall quality and reliability of the product line that I already had experience with, in the analog days.”

Today, The 2twelve Consulting Group, along with partner BitFire, uses a large amount of Studio Technologies gear while working on a variety of projects. BitFire is a full-service transport network provider, operating a global-scale distributed systems network designed for live, broadcast-quality video, and data transport.

“We do a large amount of integration projects with BitFire using Studio Technologies products,” adds Greenstein. “For a lot of the work we do with Bitfire, the backbone of our network is built around Dante. When we deploy live kits around the world, we use Studio Technologies Dante products because they’re so straightforward in their setup and they just work. The Studio Technologies equipment is incredibly flexible and works very elegantly.”

Recent BitFire and The 2twelve Group projects that utilized Studio Technologies gear include a flagship retail store in New York City as well as an international consulting firm that needed a video transport solution for its global teleconferencing applications.

“The flagship retail store in New York City was 11 floors and they didn’t have any way to connect all the floors to do live broadcasts,” says Greenstein. “We deployed our end points at every floor along with four Studio Technologies Model 374 intercom beltpacks on each floor. This allowed us to manage all the communications for the entire production over the Studio Technologies beltpacks via BitFire. We had 18 people across the different floors all tied together using the public internet as the medium. It turned out great.”

For an international consulting firm project, BitFire and The 2twelve Group employed Studio Technologies’ Model 372 intercom beltpacks. “While I was in Vienna, we had a crew in Mumbai, India and a crew in Dallas,” adds Greenstein. “We had 12 channels of global intercom that we connected via BitFire. At all these endpoints we had a combination of Studio Technologies hardware and wireless beltpacks. We utilized plug-in Ethernet through our network packs to provide a global communications solution.”

The 2twelve Consulting Group provides all broadcast engineering support at Polar Park (home of the Worcester Red Sox, Triple-A Affiliate of the Boston Red Sox) and deploys several Studio Technologies products for a variety of functions. Studio Technologies gear utilized at the park includes multiple Model 372A Intercom Beltpacks, Model 215A Announcer’s Consoles for the broadcast booth, Model 205 Announcer’s Console for the broadcast director to talk to the field reporters via IFB interrupt as well as a Model 209 Talent Console for the organ player.

“The elegance with which we produce our content in Polar Park would not be nearly as possible without Studio Technologies Dante appliances,” adds Greenstein. “They’ve been a natural fit.”

Greenstein appreciates the standardization of the Studio Technologies gear, especially when working with so many different models from the company. According to Greenstein, “My perception as a customer is that the effort that Studio Technologies puts forth to standardize the look and feel of the interface is very much appreciated on my side. Across all these boxes we’re using that have configuration options available via STcontroller, it doesn’t matter what the box is. From an engineering standpoint, that consistent and cohesive interface really stands out for me as to why I like deploying Studio Technologies. The company understands the variety of types of people that are using their products on both the engineering and configuration side as well as on the operational side. The fact that we have been using Studio Technologies’ equipment for over a decade is a testament to Gordon and his amazing team at Studio Technologies.”

For more information about The 2twelve Consulting Group, please visit: www.2twelveconsulting.com.