Studio Technologies Announces User-friendly Model 203 Announcer’s Console

Unit Offers Simple Deployment of All Audio Resources for a Complete On-air Position

SKOKIE, IL, NOVEMBER 29, 2022 – Studio Technologies, manufacturer of high-quality audio, video, and fiber-optic solutions, announces the new Model 203 Announcer’s Console. The unit offers simple deployment of the professional audio resources needed to directly support a complete on-air position for broadcast sports, live entertainment events, eSports, streaming broadcast applications, and more. Supporting the Dante® Audio-over-Ethernet (AoE) technology, the unit provides main and talkback output channels, talent cue (IFB) inputs, and sidetone capability. Compatible with both Dante and AES67, the Model 203 integrates seamlessly into modern broadcast workflows.

“The Model 203 ensures broadcast personnel can add a compact, user-friendly, cost-effective console without sacrificing audio quality or reliability,” said Gordon Kapes, President of Studio Technologies. “The unit’s small, simple design is ideal for productions where physical space and time to train on-air personnel are limited.”

Users can deploy the unit with just a Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) network data connection, a dynamic or phantom-powered microphone, and a pair of headphones or an earpiece. The Model 203’s two Dante transmitter (output) and two Dante receiver (input) audio channels are assigned to other Dante-compliant devices using the Dante Controller software application. Housed in a desktop package, the Model 203 provides a combination of the essential buttons and controls along with a range of important operating features. The Model 203’s audio quality is excellent, with low distortion, low noise, and high headroom. A highlight is the wide dynamic-range microphone preamplifier and associated voltage-controlled-amplifier (VCA) dynamics controller (“compressor”) circuit. This helps to ensure that mic input audio quality is preserved while minimizing the chance of signal overload.

Two Dante audio input channels supply the user with their talent cue (IFB) signals. Should the cue signal be “mix-minus,” an integrated sidetone function can provide the user with a microphone-associated confidence signal. Two Dante audio output channels, one designated as main (for “on-air” use) and the other talkback, are routed via the associated local-area network (LAN) to inputs on Dante-compatible devices. Two pushbutton switches, main and talkback, provide the user with direct control over the audio routing.

Set up and operation of the Model 203 is simple. An etherCON® RJ45 jack is used to interconnect with a standard twisted-pair Ethernet port associated with a PoE-enabled network switch. This connection provides both power and bidirectional digital audio. A broadcast headset or handheld (“stick”) microphone can be directly connected to the unit’s 3-pin XLR microphone input connector. A ¼-inch 3-conductor (stereo) jack is used to connect to selected headset, headphones, or an earpiece.

The Model 203 is configured using the STcontroller software application. Available free of charge from Studio Technologies, STcontroller allows production personnel to quickly and easily configure the unit’s operating capabilities to meet an application’s exact needs. STcontroller is offered in versions that are compatible with the WinOS® and macOS™ operating systems.