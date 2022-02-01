Studio Technologies Announces New Model 392 Visual Indicator Unit

Unique Network-connected Unit Designed for a Variety of Applications That Require a Visual Status Display

LAS VEGAS, MARCH 16, 2022 – Studio Technologies, manufacturer of high-quality audio, video, and fiber-optic solutions, announces the new Model 392 Visual Indicator Unit at NAB 2022 (Booth C2625). Designed for a variety of applications that require a visual status display, the unit is compatible with the Dante® Audio-over-Ethernet protocol and requires only a Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) connection to establish full operation.

“The Model 392 can support a variety of status display applications, such as on-air light, room occupied indicator, intercom call signal display, and can even serve as an audio level ‘meter’,” says Gordon Kapes, President of Studio Technologies. “It provides reliable visual cuing and is easily deployed in both new build applications and existing structures. It’s a very unique product that should find many applications.”

An array of full-color (red, green, and blue) LEDs provides the optical source for the distinctively shaped polycarbonate lens assembly. The Model 392 is housed in a compact, lightweight enclosure that is intended for mounting in a U.S.-standard 2-gang electrical box. For convenience, each unit is supplied with a stainless-steel trim plate. The unit’s lens is compatible with a single Decora®-style rectangular opening, allowing easy fabrication of custom trim plates for advanced applications. An RJ45 PoE Ethernet connection supports the unit’s operating power and network data interconnection.

While the Model 392 is a native Dante product, several methods allow control of the unit’s visual display. A high-frequency audio tone, typically 20 kHz, within the connected Dante audio channel, can be used to “trigger” the display. This allows directly compatibility with a variety of party-line (PL) intercom and general audio applications. Alternately, simple UDP network messages transported over the Ethernet connection can be used to control the lighting of the unit’s display. Additionally, the Model 392 can provide an audio level display function, lighting green, yellow, or red to indicate the real-time audio level of a connected Dante audio signal.

The Model 392 can be used in a variety of Dante-supporting applications. For example, the Model 392’s display can be “triggered” using one of the contact-closure inputs on a Studio Technologies’ Model 44D Audio Interface unit. Additionally, high-frequency tone signals generated by Studio Technologies’ Model 214 and Model 215 Announcer’s Consoles will allow the Model 392 to directly serve as a broadcast “on-air” indicator. The Model 392 is supported by the STcontroller software application, allowing the unit’s extensive range of operating features to be quickly and intuitively configured. Versions of STcontroller are available, free of charge, for use with the Windows® and macOS® operating systems. Configuration choices include the color, intensity, and cadence of the display. In addition, STcontroller allows the unit’s control (“trigger”) source to be selected as well as providing a means to monitor and manually control the status of the visual display. The selected configuration values are stored within the Model 392’s non-volatile memory.