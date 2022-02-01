Studio Other Partners With Inside Evolutions in South Texas

HOUSTON, TX. – May 27, 2022 – Studio Other (formerly Tangram Studio), a creator of custom solutions for commercial interior environments and workspaces, is pleased to announce its partnership with Inside Evolutions – a southern Texas based manufacturer of commercial furniture.

Studio Other’s services have expanded their service offerings with their recent Inside Evolutions partnership to include South Texas regions Houston, San Antonio and Austin. This partnership provides Studio Other customers direct access to all services provided by Inside Evolutions including, design and furniture creation, project management and warranty support. Studio Other together with Inside Evolutions have their core missions aligned – a customer-centric approach curated from personal relationships.

Inside Evolutions offers architectural and engineering furniture, office space, laminates, home furnishings, architectural walls, bamboo products, acoustical control materials, and screen care products. Many products created are ideal for classrooms, open offices, conference rooms, lobbies, libraries and collaboration spaces.

“Our partnership was founded on sharing the same ideologies when it came to our core mission, conducting a relationship-centric business and overall product standard,” said Shannon Meeks, Principal of Inside Evolutions. “This coveted partnership with Studio Other is very exciting for our team and the South Texas region as we get to succinctly change work environments and elevate our clients overall experience through product design and placement.”

“We look forward to strengthening our relationships in the Houston and Austin markets together with Inside Evolutions deep connections,” said Charlotte Wiederholt, President of Studio Other. “Inside Evolutions provides a wide range of solutions that can fit into several vertical markets – from corporate to education. Their capabilities will prove to be beneficial as we integrate more into South Texas and build on this relationship.”

Studio Other specializes in creating custom workspaces, unique to each client through a process of co-design with client end goals at the forefront. While relying on manufacturing workspace scopes on both small and large scale projects, Studio Other is methodical when it comes to their mass customization approach. Some recent notable projects include Too Faced headquarters in Newport Beach, CA, Perkins + Will in Los Angeles, CA, Fuse Media in New York, NY and Juno Therapeutics in Seattle, WA.

For information on Studio Other, visit www.studioother.com.

About Studio OtherStudio Other works closely with each client to reflect and reinforce a distinctive culture through innovative workspace solutions and a process of collaborative input and planning, conceptualization, prototyping, engineering, fabrication and installation. It’s custom solutions are tailored to the specific needs and aesthetics of each environment. The firm also serves as an integral member of project teams alongside architects, contractors and others to achieve seamless integration of all requirements. www.studioother.com