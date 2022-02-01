Studio [2.21] to Bring Remastered Versions of Twinsen’s Adventure and Twinsen’s Odyssey to PC and Consoles 

Demo of Remastered 1990’s Classic Relentless: Twinsen’s Adventure to Launch During Steam Next Fest this June

(Paris, France) March 16, 2023 – Studio [2.21] today announced that remastered versions of two 1990’s gaming classics, Relentless: Twinsen’s Adventure and Twinsen’s Odyssey, also known as Little Big Adventure 1 & 2 in the United Kingdom, are in development. The remastered version of Relentless: Twinsen’s Adventure will be made available for players to demo beginning at Steam Next Fest, which takes place June 19-26, 2023. Both games will be fully released at a later date in 2024 on PC and consoles to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the first game. Across the world, the new IP will be under a new identity, Twinsen’s Little Big Adventure.

Twinsen’s Adventure and Twinsen’s Odyssey: Classics of the 1990’s

Both titles, Relentless: Twinsen’s Adventure and Twinsen’s Odyssey were gaming classics of the 1990’s. The games were initially developed by Adeline Software International and published by Electronic Arts (Europe) and Activision. The first game came out in 1994, followed by the second in 1997. Players follow Twinsen, a common citizen living under the dictatorship of Dr. Funfrock in the first game, to save the inhabitants of his planet.

Building on its initial success, both games were extremely well received by critics and players in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Brazil. Worldwide sales are estimated at 500,000 copies for the first game and 800,000 copies for the second. These two amazing games were re-released on Steam in 2012 with 200,000 digital copies sold.

A Complete Remaster:

Within these remastered versions of Twinsen’s Odyssey games, players will be able to relive Twinsen’s adventures and travel from island to island, enjoying a number of improvements such as:

A complete graphical and technical rework: Each game will benefit from a graphical and technical overhaul with Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 5 and were rebuilt from scratch. They will enjoy improved animations, a better camera follow and visual high resolution to make the planet Twinsun worthy of a new generation. The artistic direction of the game has been attributed to Brazilian artist, Paulo Torinno.

Entirely revamped controls: Analogic controls will allow a more subtle control over Twinsen. New abilities such as evading and the possibility to change weapons instantly will create new possibilities for players. The option to use original controls will be offered for gaming purists.

Twinsen’s Little Big Adventure 3: An Update

As the studio announced the arrival of these two remastered versions of the original games in the series, the release of the announced reboot, initially planned for 2024, will be delayed. Timing to be announced at a later date.

Please find more details on [2.21] and Twinsen's Little Big Adventure on the official website and Steam pages.

About Studio [2.21]

Studio [2.21] is an independent game development studio based in Paris, France. making games for PC & consoles. Currently, [2.21] is on a mission to bring back to life the Twinsen’s Odyssey and Time Commando IPs, both classics from the 1990’s that were developed by Adeline Software. Created in 2021, the studio has the ambition to create games that tell touching stories for adults and children alike.