Students Return for a New Year in the Online Classroom at Wyoming Virtual Academy

LUSK, Wyo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LRN #onlineeducation—Wyoming Virtual Academy (WYVA), a tuition-free online public school, is ready to get back to providing Wyoming students with the uninterrupted education they need amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Students and teachers will return to their online classrooms on Tuesday, August 18.

“Kicking off our new year of online learning is providing families across Wyoming with a safe, virtual education option,” said WYVA Head of School Joseph Heywood. “We are ready to continue inspiring learning for our students and providing an education made for an online environment.”

By combining innovative technology with a rigorous curriculum, WYVA offers a learning experience tailored to fit each student’s needs. Through live and recorded class sessions led by state-licensed teachers, students can access their classrooms from any computer with an internet connection.

Beginning in the 2020-2021 school year, WYVA will offer the Destinations Career Academy for full-time students in grades 9-12. Destinations at WYVA will give students the opportunity to jump start their college and career goals and seek out new experiences while earning a high school diploma.

Destinations at WYVA combines traditional high school coursework with a career technical education. Students will choose from a variety of industry-relevant electives to gain exposure to the in-demand fields of business and information technology, including marketing, communications, programming, and digital design.

Students in all grade levels take a full course load across the core subjects of English/language arts, math, science, and history, as well as world languages, arts, music, and electives. Eligible high school students can take advanced courses and receive up to 32 credits to apply to both their high school diploma and a post-secondary degree, at no charge to the family.

WYVA’s dedicated teachers facilitate lessons during live, interactive online classes, and connect with students and families via phone and email to build close partnerships in support of academic success. The online platform enables students to enjoy a safe learning environment while connecting with classmates and teachers across the state.

“I trust that my daughters are in good hands with WYVA,” said parent Shirly ZumBrunnen of Lusk. “Their teachers are experienced with the online classroom and know how to guide students in this virtual space. The entire experience is built to support their success without disruption.”

Students enroll in online school for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning and the ability to balance academic goals with extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. For many students, WYVA offers an education they may not otherwise have access to, with unique course offerings to prepare them for college and career opportunities.

WYVA is still accepting enrollments for the 2020-2021 school year. To learn more, visit wyva.k12.com, follow WYVA on Facebook, or download the K12 enrollment app for iOS and Android devices.

About Wyoming Virtual Academy

Wyoming Virtual Academy (WYVA) is a full-time online public school program of the Niobrara County School District #1 that serves students statewide in kindergarten through 12th grade. WYVA is tuition-free to Wyoming students and gives families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about WYVA, visit wyva.k12.com.

