Students Invited to Set College and Career Goals at Minnesota Virtual Academy

HOUSTON, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#onlinelearning—Minnesota Virtual Academy (MNVA) is now accepting enrollments for the 2020-2021 school year. A tuition-free public school program of Houston Public Schools, MNVA serves students statewide in kindergarten through 12th grade.

With innovative technology, inspiring teachers and an interactive curriculum, MNVA’s online and blended learning and instruction platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment while recognizing their individual learning styles.

“ At MNVA, we’re giving students access to an online and blended education experience that will prepare them for a promising future in higher education and in successful careers,” said Krin Abraham, Head of School. “ We look forward to continuing to be a trusted education partner for Minnesota families in 2020, and for years to come.”

MNVA students access the school’s curriculum anywhere with an internet connection, and attend live virtual classes taught by state-licensed teachers. Students are offered a full course load in the core subjects of English/language arts, math, science, and history. Electives and Advanced Placement® courses are also available to eligible high school students.

High school students also have the opportunity to take career-oriented courses through the school’s Destinations Career Academy. While working toward their high school diplomas, students can choose from a variety of career-focused electives in the high-demand sectors of Business, Health and Human Services, Information Technology, and Manufacturing and the Trades. Students will get exposure to such fields as cyber security, programming, web and digital communications and heavy machine operations. Courses developed with business and industry professionals provide opportunities for students to explore college and career options while charting their own path to graduation and beyond.

MNVA also offers virtual student organizations and in-person field trips, social outings, and other activities throughout the year. The school also hosts an in-person graduation ceremony and high school prom each spring.

MNVA is available tuition-free to students in grades K-12 who reside anywhere in Minnesota. To learn more about the school and how to enroll visit mnva.k12.com or download the free K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

About Minnesota Virtual Academy

Minnesota Virtual Academy (MNVA) is a tuition-free online public school program of Houston Public Schools that serves students in grades K through 12. A Minnesota Department of Education-approved provider of online education, MNVA gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs. For more information about MNVA, visit mnva.k12.com.

Contacts

Media

Emily Riordan



Director, Corporate Communications



K12 Inc.



703-483-7328



[email protected]