Students Invited to Get A Head Start on College and Career Goals at Texas Online Preparatory School

LEWISVILLE, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LRN #onlineeducation—Texas Online Preparatory School (TOPS), a public school authorized by the Huntsville Independent School District, is now enrolling students for the 2021-2022 school year. TOPS provides students statewide in grades 3 through 12 with an online and blended curriculum focused on college preparation.

With innovative technology, inspiring teachers, and a dynamic curriculum, TOPS students access the school’s interactive and engaging courses anywhere with an internet connection, and attend live virtual classes taught by dedicated teachers.

“With many families looking for an option that helps their child succeed, TOPS provides a dedicated online school that does this and more,” said Charles Forrest Smith, Head of School. “With the addition of our new career prep programs for students in grades 9-12, we are even better positioned to help students achieve their goals.”

While working towards their high school diploma, students can participate in the new Stride Career Prep programs. The program provides students with exciting options for their future in a variety of career fields, including Business, Health Sciences, and Information Technology. They can also earn college credits through partnerships with local colleges and universities and prepare to take industry-recognized certification exams upon graduation.

Students are offered a full course load in the core subjects of English Language Arts, Math, Science and History, as well as a myriad of elective offerings. Teachers regularly communicate with students and their families via email, phone and during one-on-one meetings online to ensure academic and personal success.

Students choose to attend public school at home for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, school safety concerns, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs while maintaining a focus on academic goals.

To enroll in TOPS, students must have met a minimum passing standard on the previous year’s STAAR scores (if applicable), have no record of truancy during the previous school year, have no record of mandatory alternative placement or incarceration, been promoted to the next grade level, and show proof of prior Texas public school enrollment. In addition, high school students must be on track to graduate.

To learn more about the school and enrollment requirements, visit tops.k12.com or download the free K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

About Texas Online Preparatory School

Texas Online Preparatory School (TOPS) is a public school that serves students statewide in grades 3-12. TOPS is tuition-free for Texas residents and is made possible through a partnership between Huntsville Independent School District and K12, a Stride company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about TOPS, visit tops.k12.com.

Contacts

Media Contact

AJ Blomberg



Associate, Corporate Communications



Stride, Inc.



[email protected]

571-405-2176