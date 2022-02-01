Strivr Announces Brand Ambassador Partnership with PGA TOUR Golfer Patrick Rodgers

As a strong supporter of lifelong learning and performance improvement, Rodgers will bring increased attention to innovative training & development technologies

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Strivr, the leading provider of enterprise-scale Virtual Reality (VR) training, today announced a brand ambassador partnership with professional golfer and PGA TOUR member Patrick Rodgers. As part of the two-year partnership, the first of its kind for Strivr, Rodgers will wear the Strivr logo and make special appearances to represent the brand during Strivr events and engagements.





“Our partnership with Patrick will help bring increased attention to Strivr and the power of immersive technologies in delivering dramatic improvements in training and performance,” said Derek Belch, founder and CEO of Strivr. “Sports is in Strivr’s DNA, from our early incubation with the Stanford University football team, to our customers across the NFL and NCAA football. This partnership with Patrick is a great way to highlight the diverse ways that innovative learning modalities like VR can be used to help people perform at their best.”

The Strivr story started when Belch worked as a graduate assistant coach for the Stanford football team and developed a unique approach to using VR to help train the team’s quarterbacks. Using the football field as a proving ground, Belch decided to leave coaching and start a company. After only a few months in business, Strivr had established a customer-base that included more than 20 NFL and NCAA football teams, as well as the U.S. national ski team. Today, Strivr has largely pivoted to the enterprise, working with Fortune 1000 companies such as Walmart, MGM Resorts, and Sprouts Farmers Market, to bring VR-based learning to improve knowledge retention, employee engagement, and real-world, on-the-job performance.

“While at Stanford, I saw the promise of emerging technologies on many fronts, which instilled my appreciation for the value innovation can bring to human development,” Rodgers said. “I’m a big believer in leveraging innovation to drive continuous improvement, and I look forward to collaborating with Strivr in its partnerships across the Fortune 1000 to accelerate awareness around the impact VR has on learning and performance.”

During his collegiate career at Stanford, Rodgers was one of the most decorated collegiate golfers in the history of the sport. He tied Tiger Woods’ record of eleven collegiate tournament wins, and won college golf’s prestigious Ben Hogan award while also rising to become the number one ranked Amateur in the world during his final collegiate season. Rodgers turned professional in 2014, and achieved his first win in 2015 at the Colombia Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour. As a card-carrying member of the PGA TOUR, Rodgers has qualified for the FedEx Cup four times.

Belch and Rodgers are both graduates of Stanford University in 2008 and 2014, respectively.

About Strivr

With nearly one million learners trained in VR, Strivr is transforming the employee journey through Immersive Learning. Incubated at Stanford, Strivr’s platform powers the creation, delivery, management, and measurement of VR-based learning to optimize workforce performance. With Strivr, enterprises gain unique learning and assessment data to measure training effectiveness, evaluate role potential, and predict learning outcomes at scale. From hiring to training and upskilling, Strivr is proud to partner with elite sports teams and Fortune 1000 companies to elevate performance through immersive experience. For more information, visit www.strivr.com.

Contacts

Wynton Yu



[email protected]