Streaming TV Service, Philo, Launches Whimsical Phone Line With Personalized TV Recommendations for Consumers and Messages From Your Favorite Celebrities

A Concierge Phone Line Has Been Launched to Celebrate Philo’s Three Year Anniversary (November 14) and “World Television Day” (November 21)

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Jingle–Entertainment and lifestyle popular streaming TV service, Philo, is proud to announce the “Philo Phone Line”, a recommendation and concierge service to help TV lovers, whether Philo customers or not, learn what TV shows and movies to watch on the streaming services that consumers already subscribe to. Philo will launch the Phone Line with recorded messages from a slew of entertainment talent including:

Lt. Joe Kenda, Investigation Discovery’s Homicide Hunter

DJ Pauly D, MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Whitney Way Thore, TLC’s My Big Fat Fabulous Life

Brian Ross, Law & Crime’s Brian Ross Investigates

Eboni K. Williams, REVOLT Black News

Cameron Mathison and Debbie Matenopoulos, Hallmark Channel’s Home & Family

Frankie Celenza, Tastemade’s Struggle Meals

A brainchild of Philo CEO Andrew McCollum and inspired by the King Arthur Baker’s Hotline, television fans can call the phone line every day from 6-9 pm ET and a team of TV experts waiting to give you some suggestions about what to watch on various streaming services.

Celebrating Philo’s three-year anniversary and leading into World Television Day, November 21, TV fans should call in to hear personalized recommendations. To reach the Philo concierge line, please call our toll-free line, 855-924-3225. The service will also be available throughout the holiday season, providing binge-worthy recommendations for Christmas movies, salacious reality seasons, and everything in between.

To learn more about the Philo Phone Line, please watch our “in-house” produced commercial, which will hopefully put a smile on your face.

Three-Year Anniversary and Growth

Launched as a consumer streaming app in November 2017, Philo now boasts over 800,000 subscribers. Philo’s 300% year-over-year growth is something worth celebrating, they were the fastest-growing traditional and live TV streaming service in the first half of 2020. Philo’s executives don’t attribute their growth to luck or to the recent pandemic but on their customer-centric approach.

“I think we have broadly approached the market differently than a lot of our peers,” said CEO Andrew McCollum. “We focus on providing value to our customers and put a lot of attention on delivering a valuable product at a sustainable and low price. The Phone Line is an extension of providing TV for everyone through a fun experience that mirrors our brand.”

Philo offers 60+ top channels including A&E, AMC, BET, Comedy Central, Discovery, Food Network, Hallmark Channel, HGTV, ID, Lifetime, MTV, Nickelodeon, OWN, TLC, WE TV, VH1 and many more for just $20 per month. Philo also added EPIX and STARZ as add-on channels for an additional cost. Philo currently has over 50,000 shows and movies-on-demand, plus includes an unlimited 30-day DVR.

