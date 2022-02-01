Streamer Clix Celebrates Top 50 Black Voices 2023

Honoring Angela Bassett to Zendaya for Black History Month





LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AmazonPrimeVideo–Clix Inc., the free “Guidance Guru” for the top streaming movies and series celebrates February’s Black History Month, unveiling the 50 most extraordinary Black voices in media: icons, leaders, and legends Angela Basset to Zendaya; Lizzo to Byron Allen.

Says honoree and leading Black media entrepreneur Allen, “As a child, strong, positive African American icons such as Berry Gordy, Jr., Rosa Parks, Muhammad Ali and Martin Luther King, Jr. helped me see myself differently, and changed the trajectory of my life. Celebrating and amplifying iconic individuals is something we can never do enough of, especially for our children.”

This year, Clix honorees showcased creative roles that span the world of superpowered fiction, inspiring historic and contemporary – good and sometimes villainous – characters, elves and dragons, music superstars, specials hosts, comedies and dramas, the supernatural, and the strange.

Our Top 50 Black Voices led streaming audience favorites, awards contenders and big global box office titles such as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Woman King, Black Adam, Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody, Stranger Things, The Boys, Euphoria, The Godfather of Harlem, Glass Onion, and Kaleidoscope.

Clix identified 2023’s icons, leaders, and legends of excellence in the Black community of talent to include exceptional creators, actors, producers, directors, and writers of 2023’s most beloved, critically acclaimed and innovative streaming movies and series as the nation celebrates February’s Black History month.

Here’s the Clix Top 50 Top Black Voices and where to stream our honorees’ works:

Byron Allen, Media Entrepreneur, Byron Allen Presents TheGrio Awards, Paramount+. Angela Bassett, Actor, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Disney+. Eddie Murphy, Actor, You People, Netflix. Letitia Wright, Actor, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Disney+. Lupita Nyong’o, Actor, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Disney+. Ryan Coogler, Co-Writer/ Director/ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Disney+. Viola Davis, Actor/Producer, The Woman King, Amazon Prime Video. Lizzo, Musical Artist/ Executive Producer, Love Lizzo, HBO Max. The Rock/Dwayne Johnson, Actor/ Producer, Black Adam, HBO Max. Keke Palmer, Actor, Nope, Peacock. Jordan Peele, Writer/ Director/ Producer, Nope, Peacock. Jonathan Majors, Actor, Devotion, Netflix. Will Smith, Actor/Producer, Emancipation, AppleTV+. Naomi Ackie, Actor, Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody, Peacock. Kasi Lemmons, Director, Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody, Peacock. Octavia Spencer, Actor/Executive Producer, Truth Be Told, Apple TV+. Donald Glover, Creator/ Writer/ Director/Producer/Actor, Atlanta, Hulu. Taye Diggs, Actor, The Best Man: Final Chapters, Peacock. Forest Whitaker, Actor/Executive Producer, The Godfather of Harlem, MGM+. Caleb McLaughlin, Actor, Stranger Things, Netflix. Quinta Brunson, Actor/Creator /Writer/ Executive Producer, Abbott Elementary, Hulu. Jerrod Carmichael, Host, The Golden Globes, Peacock+. Ayo Edebiri, Actor, The Bear, Hulu. Zendaya, Actor/Executive Producer, Euphoria, HBO Max. Spike Lee, Director, The Captain, ESPN+. Steve Toussaint, Actor, House of the Dragon, HBO Max. Ismael Cruz Cordova, Actor, Rings of Power, Amazon Prime Video. Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Actor, Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power, Amazon Prime Video. Dave Chappelle: SNL, Guest host. Peacock. Regina Hall, Actor, Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul, Amazon Prime Video. Sterling K. Brown, Actor, Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul, Amazon Prime Video. Nathalie Emmanuel, Actor, The Invitation, Netflix. Queen Latifah, Actor, Executive Producer, End of the Road, Netflix. Samira Wiley, Actor, Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu. Oprah Winfrey, Executive Producer, Sidney, Apple TV+. Whoopi Goldberg, Actor/Producer, Till, Apple TV+. Danielle Deadwyler Actor, Till, Apple TV+. Shonda Rhimes, Executive Producer, Bridgerton, Netflix. Brian Tyree Henry, Actor, Causeway, Apple TV+. Janelle Monae, Actor, Glass Onion, Netflix. Alyah Chanelle, Actor, Sex Lives of College Girls, HBO Max. Joy Sunday, Actor, Wednesday, Netflix. Zoe Kravitz, Actor, The Batman, HBO Max. Deborah Ayorinde, Actor, Riches, Amazon Prime Video. Laz Alonso, The Boys, Amazon Prime Video. Giancarlo Esposito, Actor, Kaleidoscope, Netflix. Moses Ingram, Actor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Disney+. Storm Reid, Actor, Missing, Theaters and Amazon Prime Video. Terrence Howard, Actor, The Best Man: Final Chapters, Peacock. LaMonica Garrett, Actor, 1883, Paramount+.

For more information visit: www.clixtv.com

About Clix, Inc.

Clix is a video-centric guide to the best streaming entertainment, providing a critical consumer solution to universal demand for What to Watch Now – and Where to Watch It. Clix is a promotional champion of top series and movies on major streaming platforms, making it simpler for viewers to find what they want to watch and subscribe to leading streaming services. Clix is also a promotional venue for theatrically released feature films. Clix is an immersive, direct-to-consumer brand experience where viewers can watch, shop and earn Clix cash rewards redeemable for brand products or for charities they support.

Clix is a multi-platform streaming company at the intersection of entertainment, technology and e-commerce. It is free and reaches 120 million digital television homes, and streams to more than 100 million online viewers monthly. It has distribution on every screen for mobile, web and home consumption: along with the company’s web, iOS and Android distribution. Clix is carried on over 80 long-form linear channels on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, IMDb TV, Box One, LG Smart TV, and all Plex TV channels.

Clix Leadership Team

Edward M. Sullivan is Clix founder and CEO. He is a recipient of multiple Emmy and Telly Awards for his entertainment industry marketing and branding as head of Pittard-Sullivan, which launched and re-launched over 200 channels worldwide, including CBS, ABC, Fox, HBO, Discovery Communications, and DirecTV. Sullivan was a catalyst in driving viewers to specific programs and networks for distributors, studios, content creators, and advertisers. His company also worked closely with Jolna on developing the brand and network-like interface for personal video recorder company TiVo and Microsoft’s WebTV.

Stacy Jolna, founder and Chief Marketing Officer, is the recipient of multiple News & Documentary Emmy Awards, the Cannes Lion and the Peabody Award. He has stood at the crossroads of media and technology for three decades. As a founding executive team member of TiVo, another successful industry disrupter, Jolna helped propel the company from concept to successful IPO and billion dollar market capitalization. He served as Chief Marketing Officer building the iconic TiVo brand and running point on investments by nearly every major media company. He served as SVP and General Manager of News Corp/TV Guide’s Digital TV Group. A successful broadcast journalism executive prior to going digital, at Time Warner/CNN he was Senior V.P. and Senior Executive Producer for Special Reports and launched award-winning “CNN Presents.”

Patricia Sullivan, founder and Chief Creative Officer, is an award-winning entertainment industry entrepreneur who built several production and post-production companies from concept to multi-million dollar exits. A veteran Hollywood producer, her innovative productions helped launch networks and TV shows globally. Patricia has created movie trailers driving opening weekend box office revenues beyond the $100 million mark for studios such as Disney. Patricia’s work has been honored with top awards including ATAS (Emmy), NY Film Festival, Monitor, Belding, BDA, Houston Film Festival, Gracie and Telly.

Contacts

Debra Sharon Davis

President

Davis Communications Group, Inc.

(818) 519-2089

[email protected]

www.daviscommunications.agency