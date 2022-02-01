Streambox Supports Blackmagic Design’s Capture and Playback Devices For Encoding and Decoding with DaVinci Resolve Studio

Fremont, CA – June 15, 2022 – Blackmagic Design today announced that Streambox has integrated its Spectra and Iris software streaming encoding and decoding solutions for use with Blackmagic Design’s family of UltraStudio and DeckLink capture and playback devices. The software works with Blackmagic Design’s DaVinci Resolve Studio editing, color grading, visual effects (VFX) and audio post production software to create a post production cloud enabled workflow that ensures professionals can see the same high level images wherever they are working as they would in local monitoring.

Streambox products stream and display live video, up to 4K 12-bit, across public and private networks, with unmatched quality and reliability, enabling everything from contribution to remote collaborative workflows. The company is a pioneer in the development of technology for streaming high quality video and audio and a leader in remote workflow solutions for the professional media industry.

Streambox’s Spectra and Iris product lines both integrate with DaVinci Resolve Studio using industry standard APIs and can now be used with any model of UltraStudio or DeckLink.

DaVinci Resolve Studio

“By giving our customers the ability to work with any of Blackmagic’s capture and playback products, they can have an end to end Streambox software workflow. This can be used with DaVinci Resolve, or other professional products on premise or in the cloud, knowing that they will all be viewing and working with the same high quality images,” said Bob Hildeman, Streambox CEO.

Spectra offers high performance streaming media encoding to customers using cloud based applications and gives the ability to view fully accurate, high quality versions of media with low latency. Spectra can also deliver a high quality, low latency stream to multiple remote collaborators using DaVinci Resolve Studio anywhere in the world.

On the remote client side, Streambox Iris allows customers to create a software decoder supported by all Blackmagic UltraStudio devices, giving them the ability to connect to any SDI or HDMI professional monitor for the highest quality output.

The demand for the ability to easily encode and decode high quality images within Streambox workflows in the cloud has grown with the increased use of DaVinci Resolve Studio and the recently announced Blackmagic Cloud workflow.

“There has been a huge amount of interest from the colorist community to find ways to use the cloud and replicate the results virtually that they were getting on premises. The UltraStudio and DeckLink SDKs provide an ideal solution, combining Blackmagic’s world class hardware with our unique software software solutions,” Hildeman said.

About Blackmagic Design

About Streambox

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to www.blackmagicdesign.com

Streambox is a pioneer in the development of technology for streaming high-quality video and audio, and a leading provider of remote workflow solutions for the professional media industry. Streambox’s Emmy Award winning encoders and decoders are notable for their unique ability to transport 4K DCI, 4:4:4 12-bit and 16-channels of audio in support of cloud-based critical reviews and collaboration. Streambox, driven by innovation, has recently delivered an industry-first software solution for virtual encoding and decoding in the cloud, supporting cloud-based virtual apps such as Davinci Resolve. Learn more at www.streambox.com