Strategy Analytics’ UX Practice Launches New Podcast – UX Soup

New Short-form Podcast Delivers Latest Developments Impacting UX Industry

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Strategy Analytics’ User Experience Innovation Practice (UXIP) has launched a new bi-weekly podcast: UX Soup. Presenting a short-form podcast that looks beyond the buzz words, UX Soup will update industry professionals with developments that will impact the user experience (UX) of personal devices and services in the home, in the car and while mobile.

Commented Kevin Nolan, VP, UXIP at Strategy Analytics, “We are delighted to offer this new informative service to clients and industry professionals. Accessible via popular channels such as iTunes, Google Play Music, and Spotify, its aim is to update, inform and kick-start discussions regarding the most pressing topics affecting UX right now. The podcast will tackle emerging behaviors in augmented and virtual reality, 5G, artificial intelligence, and autonomous driving, along with advancements in the human-machine interface (HMI) like digital assistants, haptics, and gestures. The team will also address current news, such as COVID-19. Having completed much research on this topic in the last few months, we have found that consumer behaviors are changing in terms of how they purchase, where they purchase, and how they actually use products in today’s enforced new “normal”. It’s an interesting time to have these discussions when there are so many challenges.”

Strategy Analytics’ UX Soup is available to all via podcast channels, bi-weekly. Episode one, available on June 23, discusses augmented reality and its use cases in communication, automotive, and for assistive technology. Episode two, available on July 7, takes a first look at the current pandemic and the UX impacts of COVID-19 on the elderly, on mobility patterns, and on HMI. Each host shares their most interesting “pandemic UX” observation.

About Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics, Inc. is a global leader in supporting companies across their planning lifecycle through a range of customized market research solutions. Our multi-discipline capabilities include: industry research advisory services, customer insights, user experience design and innovation expertise, mobile consumer on-device tracking and business-to-business consulting competencies. With domain expertise in: smart devices, connected cars, intelligent home, service providers, IoT, strategic components and media, Strategy Analytics can develop a solution to meet your specific planning need. For more information, visit us at www.strategyanalytics.com.

For more information about Strategy Analytics



Service Name: User Experience Innovation Practice

Service Name: User Experience Strategies

Service Name: In-Vehicle User Experience

Contacts

Report contacts:

European Contact: Diane O’Neill, +44 (0)1908 423 669, [email protected]

US Contact: Chris Schreiner, +1 617 614 0713, [email protected]