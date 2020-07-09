Strategy Analytics: Tablet Apps Processor Revenue Grew 2 Percent in Q1 2020

Tablet AP Market Shows Signs of Growth

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The global tablet apps processor market grew 2 percent in revenue terms to $449 million in Q1 2020, according to Strategy Analytics’ Handset Component Technologies (HCT) service report, Tablet Apps Processor Market Share Tracker Q1 2020: Revenue up 2 Percent.”





Strategy Analytics estimates that Apple, Intel, Qualcomm, MediaTek and Samsung LSI captured the top-five tablet applications processor (AP) revenue share slots in Q1 2020. Apple dominated the tablet AP market with 46 percent revenue share in Q1 2020, followed by Intel with 17 percent and Qualcomm with 16 percent.

Sravan Kundojjala, Associate Director, commented, “Strategy Analytics estimates that except for MediaTek and Samsung LSI all other tablet AP vendors saw their shipments decline year-on-year in Q1 2020. Tablet AP average selling prices (ASP), however, improved year-on-year for the seventh consecutive quarter in Q1 2020. We expect tablet AP ASPs to hold up well in the near-term.”

Stuart Robinson, Executive Director of the Strategy Analytics Handset Component Technologies service, added, “Strategy Analytics believes that the tablet market is seeing renewed interest, driven by COVID-led remote working and learning trends. We believe that the tablet AP market has the potential to return to growth in shipment terms after a long time in Q2 2020. We expect all major tablet AP vendors to benefit from this near-term trend.”

