Strategy Analytics: New Normal for Tablet Market? Highest Growth Rate in Six Years Recorded in Q2 2020

Rush for mobile computing devices in midst of pandemic results in 17% growth

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Despite intense economic hardship related to COVID-19 quarantine orders, consumer and commercial customers went on a tablet buying spree to support work/learn-from-home initiatives. The supply chain almost fully recovered by April/May, which contributed to a 17% year-on-year increase in tablet shipments in Q2 2020, according to Strategy Analytics’ latest report. Back-to-school demand could further boost the tablet market in the fall and looking long-term, tablet sales could see an extended resurgence due to lower price points if remote work and school options remain post-pandemic.





The full report from Strategy Analytics’ Connected Computing Devices (CCD) service, Preliminary Global Tablet Shipments and Market Share: Q2 2020 Results can be found here: https://www.strategyanalytics.com/access-services/devices/tablets-and-pcs/connected-computing-devices/market-data/report-detail/preliminary-global-tablet-shipments-and-market-share-q2-2020-results-030820

Eric Smith, Director – Connected Computing said, “As COVID-19 is still uncontained in some of the largest markets in the world and research shows certain workers and companies are getting used to remote work, it’s safe to say this won’t be a temporary change in demand. Tablets have evolved from the simple entertainment slate of the boom years into devices more capable of handling work and school tasks, which has broadened the choices consumers and commercial clients face when upgrading or buying new devices for the new normal.”

Chirag Upadhyay, Senior Research Analyst added, “New products played an important part in this quarter’s tablet success as well. Apple’s newest iPad Pro models sold very well as consumers needed devices with keyboards to get work done at home. Microsoft’s fresh Surface Pro, Surface Book, and Surface Go devices gave it an advantage over competitors in the Windows Detachable segment, which have been more focused on updating their notebooks during the commercial refresh. Amazon released the next generation of Fire HD 8 tablets in the middle of the quarter to great success, taking advantage of a captive audience in online retail while brick-and-mortar retail traffic ground to a halt.”

Exhibit 1: Major Tablet Vendors Consolidated 73% of Global Market Share1

Global Tablet Shipments by Vendor



(Preliminary Results, Millions of Units) Vendor Q2 ’20 Q2 ’19 Quarterly Growth Y/Y Apple 14.3 10.7 34% Samsung 6.9 4.9 40% Huawei 4.9 3.4 45% Lenovo 2.8 1.9 51% Amazon 2.7 2.0 33% Others 11.7 14.0 -16% Totals 43.3 36.9 17% Global Tablet Market Share by Vendor



(Preliminary Results, % of Total Shipments) Vendor Q2 ’20 Q2 ’19 Apple 33.0% 29.0% Samsung 15.9% 13.4% Huawei 11.3% 9.1% Lenovo 6.5% 5.1% Amazon 6.3% 5.5% Others 27.0% 37.8% Totals 100.0% 100.0% Source: Strategy Analytics’ Connected Computing Devices service

Exhibit 2: Android Showed Resilience in Q2 2020, Growing Stronger Than Windows Segment1

Global Tablet Shipments by Operating System



(Preliminary Results, Millions of Units) Operating System Q2 ’20 Q2 ’19 Quarterly Growth Y/Y Android 23.6 21.2 11% iOS 14.3 10.7 34% Windows 5.2 4.8 8% Chrome 0.2 0.1 11% Totals 43.3 36.9 17% Global Tablet Market Share by Operating System



(Preliminary Results, % of Total Shipments) Operating System Q2 ’20 Q2 ’19 Android 54.5% 57.5% iOS 33.0% 29.0% Windows 12.0% 13.1% Chrome 0.4% 0.4% Totals 100.0% 100.0% Source: Strategy Analytics’ Connected Computing Devices service

1 All figures are rounded

Source: Strategy Analytics, Inc

#SA_Devices

About Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics, Inc. is a global leader in supporting companies across their planning lifecycle through a range of customized market research solutions. Our multi-discipline capabilities include: industry research advisory services, customer insights, user experience design and innovation expertise, mobile consumer on-device tracking and business-to-business consulting competencies. With domain expertise in: smart devices, connected cars, intelligent home, service providers, IoT, strategic components and media, Strategy Analytics can develop a solution to meet your specific planning need. For more information, visit us at www.strategyanalytics.com

For more information about Strategy Analytics

Connected Computing Devices: Click here

Contacts

US Contact: Eric Smith, +1 617 614 0752, [email protected]

UK Contact: Chirag Upadhyay, +44 1908 423 643, [email protected]